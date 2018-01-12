‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Cane’s Crazy Stunt Shocks Lily, Will It Lead To A ‘Lane’ Reunion?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of January 15 tease Cane (Daniel Goddard) will fly to Paris to surprise Lily (Christel Khalil). Cane will think about his situation with Lily and decide they can’t wait a few weeks. He will fear that they will lose their chance and Lily could return to Genoa City and decide to finalize their divorce.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, it wasn’t Cane’s place to ask Lily to stay. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Cane freaked at the thought of Lily leaving while they were working on their relationship. After mulling it over, Cane realizes he should have never asked Lily to stay. He now understands that it could be an excellent opportunity for Lily’s career.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Cane will have to work hard to get Lily back. She is warming up to the idea, but she still feels betrayed by his one-night stand with Juliet (Laur Allen) and the lies afterward.

Cane will probably do his best to seal the deal with Lily and pull out all the stops to make it happen. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that it will probably take time for Lily to completely trust Cane again. However, she still loves her husband and wants to make it work.

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Cane realizes that he has to make a bold move to speed up his reunion with Lily. With Lily taking off to Paris, he’s scared their chance at a fresh start could be over. So, Cane feels he has to make a bold move to save his marriage.

Cane rushes to the airport on Monday’s show to catch a flight to Paris to surprise Lily. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that he will plan a romantic night to convince Lily that they are meant to be together. The Y&R spoilers don’t reveal what his plan is, only that it will be extravagant and over-the-top.

The statement Cane wants to make is that he loves Lily and has been thinking of her. The question is, will Lily be impressed with Cane’s gesture or shut him down for following her to Paris? It will be interesting to see how their storyline plays out over the next week.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.