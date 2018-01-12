‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases Gohan’s Potential Elimination In Episode 124

Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Power continues to get intense as there are only two universes, Universe 7 and Universe 11, left in the battle royal arena. Son Goku, Vegeta, Frieza, Son Gohan, and Android 17 are currently facing Jiren, Toppo, and Dyspo. Universe 7 may have outnumbered Universe 11, but the latter undeniably have the advantage in terms of battle power.

They have the fastest mortal in all the universes, Dyspo, and two warriors, Jiren and Toppo, whose power is comparable to a God of Destruction. In the latest spoiler posted by Ken Xyro for Dragon Ball Super Episode 124, Son Gohan will be teaming up with Frieza in his fight against Dyspo. Unfortunately, they will still have a hard time defeating the speed star from Universe 11.

The title of the upcoming episode is “Fierce Rush Attack! Gohan’s Final Stand!.” The word “final stand” could be a major hint that Son Gohan will be eliminated in Dragon Ball Super Episode 124 after using all his power in the fight.

In the previous episode, Son Gohan and Android 17 were dealing with Toppo, the candidate to become the next God of Destruction of Universe 11. Per Todd Blankenship, Android 17 will use his body to paralyze the enemy. He will order Son Gohan to attack them both, but he hesitates and loses the opportunity to eliminate Toppo in the tournament.

Early DBS Spoilers for Episode 124https://t.co/aQdDtRfEy7 pic.twitter.com/D7u6umgPzZ — Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) January 11, 2018

After being nearly eliminated, Toppo may have decided to hide for a while in order to regain his stamina. Seeing Frieza in huge trouble, Son Gohan will come to help him fight Dyspo. In the previous spoiler posted by Ken Xyro, Frieza will try to negotiate with Dyspo. He vows to help Universe 11 defeat Universe 7 if they will use the Super Dragon Balls to revive him.

The latest spoiler for Dragon Ball Super may have teased what Frieza’s real plan is. In the past episodes, Frieza also pretended to team up with his Universe 6’s counterpart Frost to defeat Son Gohan. In the end, it was revealed that they were only tricking the enemy. After seeing Frost defenseless, Frieza attacked him and knocked him out on the battle royal arena. However, it remains questionable if the same strategy will work on Dyspo. The failure of their plan could lead to the elimination of one of them, and there is a higher chance that it could be Son Gohan.

Dragon Ball Super airs every Sunday morning in Japan. The anime is available in the West through streaming services such as FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.