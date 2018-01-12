Walt Disney World Refurbishment Schedule For January 2018: Update On Tiana’s Ice Cream Riverboat Social

After the holidays are over at Walt Disney World, they always take the bit of downtime to do some work on attractions and rides that need some attention. For the month of January, guests visiting the parks in Orlando need to be aware that refurbishments are underway and some of their favorite attractions may be closed. Here is the full schedule for the month of January, 2018, and you need to be aware of what you won’t be able to do on this trip.

It’s not uncommon for Disney Parks to do some work on different attractions in January as the holidays are over and the next rush doesn’t really arrive until February. Now, here is everything you need to know in regard to what isn’t going to be open this month.

One of the main things that a lot of guests have asked about is if Tiana’s Riverboat Party and Ice Cream Social is going to return. There are no reservations available to be made at any time in the near future, and the official page for the event has a warning put up.

“This experience is currently unavailable as Liberty Square Riverboat is undergoing refurbishments.”

As of now, it is scheduled to return in the future, but not until the Riverboat is back in operation. The Liberty Square Riverboat went out as of Jan. 8, 2018, and there is no date for its return from refurbishment as it is still listed as “To Be Determined,” but it is expected out at least until the summer.

Splash Mountain is also going down for another refurbishment just a month-and-a-half after its last one. January is typically the time it is out of commission for a while, so, this should come as no real big surprise.

Over at Epcot, there is only one known refurbishment for January and it is The American Adventure in the America pavilion of World Showcase. The official page for the historic attraction has showtimes listed through Jan. 15 and no more until Feb. 15.

Currently, there are no further refurbishments planned at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and only one for January at Animal Kingdom. Kali River Rapids closed at the beginning of the month and will be out of commission until the middle of February.

Magic Kingdom

Splash Mountain: Jan. 8 – Feb. 1, 2018

Liberty Square Riverboat: Jan. 8, 2018 – TBD

Epcot

The American Adventure: Jan. 16 – Feb. 15, 2018

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Kali River Rapids: Jan. 2 – Feb. 10, 2018

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

None listed for January 2018

Please note that dates are subject to change and can without any notice. These dates are officially listed on Walt Disney World’s refurbishment schedule, but that does not mean they can’t possibly change.

Walt Disney World has a lot of work to do in order to keep its attractions running smoothly and looking good for guests. Even with constant upkeep and tune-ups, the rides and shows need some downtime for a full overhaul, and January is a typical month for a number of them. The start of 2018 doesn’t have a lot of attractions own, but now, guests are aware that Tiana and her ice cream social will likely return once the Riverboat is back in operation.