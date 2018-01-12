WWE Rumors: Women’s ‘Royal Rumble 2018’ Match Spoilers Possibly Revealed On ‘Total Divas’ Episode

There may have been major WWE spoilers revealed about the upcoming women’s Royal Rumble 2018 match. It will be the first-ever edition of the match and will likely have plenty of surprises. One of those surprises may have been revealed during a segment on a recent episode of the hit reality show Total Divas. Here’s the latest on which WWE rumors may have been given more credibility based on the show.

The women’s Rumble match already has more than half of the field set for the match including frontrunners such as Asuka, Paige, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, and Becky Lynch. There are also newer stars in the match including Ruby Riott, Sonya Deville, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, and Mandy Rose. As of this report, 17 women have officially declared they’ll participate in the match which leaves 13 slots open. Fans are expecting former WWE women’s superstars to emerge as surprise entries.

According to Sportskeeda‘s Jeremy Bennett, the recent Total Divas episode featured Nikki and Brie Bella sitting down with WWE Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano. During their discussion, the Bella Twins and Carrano spoke about the plan going forward for the two women’s superstars as far as wrestling in WWE is concerned. During the meeting, it was mentioned they’d work with WWE from the Royal Rumble through WrestleMania 34.

That particular tidbit seems to have leaked two more of the “surprise” participants in the big match scheduled for later this month. There had been plenty of speculation that at least Nikki would participate, and even betting odds given on each of the Bella Twins making an “in-ring appearance” for the match. Those odds may have become less advantageous to take based on the recent information that popped up.

The surprise may be revealed in a more official manner when WWE has their upcoming 25th Anniversary special for Raw. That takes place in less than a week ahead of the pay-per-view and Nikki Bella was recently reported as being a part of that huge episode.

It’s entirely possible that Nikki and Brie will make their official declaration that they’ll be a part of the historic women’s Rumble, which won’t make it quite as much of a surprise when their theme music hits at the match itself.

WWE will feature the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match at the pay-per-view on Sunday, January 28, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.