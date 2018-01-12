Ellen DeGeneres’ Father Dies At The Age Of 92, Comedian Reveals She Was Able To Say Goodbye Before He Passed

This week has been an incredibly tough one for the usually upbeat talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres.

As People reported earlier today, Ellen FaceTimed her friend and neighbor, Oprah Winfrey, today during the taping of the Ellen Show. During the interview, Ellen held back tears as Oprah showed her and the audience the devastation from the mudslides where both the stars live in Montecito, California.

The 59-year-old also revealed to her studio audience that she and her wife, Portia de Rossi, were forced to evacuate their home as a result of the mudslides before telling them that this week has a been very hard one for her.

“Today, I need you because there’s a lot going on in my life right now,” she confessed to the studio audience.

Later in the episode, Ellen told viewers that the other thing that was weighing heavy on her heart was the passing of her father earlier in the week.

“He was 92 years old. He had a good, long life. And he lived his life exactly how he wanted,” she said.

She then went on to tell the audience more about her beloved father. Ellen said that her father was incredibly proud of her and all that she had accomplished before adding that he does not have a judgmental bone in his body.

My dad and me. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ovNJzOnOMs — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 12, 2018

Surprisingly, Ellen also revealed that her father was Christian Science his entire life, meaning that he never sought medical treatment or went to the doctor. Due to her father’s beliefs, DeGeneres never got any vaccinations as a child.

Then, DeGeneres told the audience an amazing story about the only vacation that she and her family ever took. Turns out, her father, Elliott DeGeneres, decided to bring the family to the Warner Bros. Studios lot which happens to be the place that Ellen’s studio is currently in.

Just minutes after Ellen got off the phone with her father and learned that he had passed away, there was an amazing and giant rainbow over the studio at Warner Bros. that is now named after Ellen.

When I was a kid, my dad took us on one vacation to Warner Bros. Studios. He loved this business. He loved that I was in it. When he died, I saw this rainbow over the stage they named for me. pic.twitter.com/QQswe3mwfi — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 12, 2018

DeGeneres also took to her Twitter account to share the same details about her late father, while fans immediately took to the posts to comment and share their condolences with the star.

“Such a sweet photo; I’m so sorry again for your loss. May happy memories of him give you comfort and peace,” one fan tweeted.

“You are so strong Ellen,” another fan said.

Ellen did not reveal on her Twitter account or on air whether or not they had services for her father already or what day this week he passed away.

But one thing is for sure — fans of the comedian will rally behind Ellen to help her through this tough time.