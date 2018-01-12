‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Addresses Divorce Rumors On ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Teresa Giudice had dinner with divorce attorney Loren La Forge-Kyriakoulis over the weekend and told her fans and followers she was “getting great advice.” However, after quickly sparking rumors of an impending divorce from husband Joe Giudice, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star changed her shocking caption.

According to a January 11 report by TooFab, Teresa Giudice removed her “advice” caption in an effort to shut down the ongoing rumors regarding a potential split from Joe Giudice and later appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she further addressed the speculation.

“It was my friend,” Teresa Giudice said of Loren La Forge-Kyriakoulis.

Speaking to Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, Teresa Giudice said she was helping Loren La Forge-Kyriakoulis “just in case.” As she explained, her friend is a great divorce attorney and she was simply promoting her on Instagram in case any of her fans or followers was in the market for a divorce lawyer.

As for why she changed the caption of her Instagram post after telling fans she was getting advice from Loren La Forge-Kyriakoulis, Teresa Giudice said that everyone had jumped to conclusions and thought the worst of her post.

Teresa Giudice was then questioned about why it had allegedly taken her eight months to go and visit her husband, Joe Giudice, in prison, where he’s currently serving a 41-month term for charges of bank and wire fraud.

“I don’t know if it was eight months,” Teresa Guidice said.

According to Teresa Giudice, she didn’t go to see her husband in prison for about three months when her mother got sick, and when she did finally get in the car and prepare to travel to the prison where Joe Giudice was staying at the time, Fort Dix, she ultimately had to turn around after her father fell ill.

A short while later, a chicken pox outbreak occurred at the facility and Teresa Giudice’s visit was again put off.

“That was like a whole month. Oh, and then they found contraband from other inmates,” she continued.

To see more of Teresa Giudice, her family, and her co-stars, including Melissa Gorga, Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Danielle Staub, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.