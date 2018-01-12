‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Jan 15: Victor Learns About Scott-Abby, JT-Victoria Plan Their Next Move

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Monday, January 15, reveal that Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will join forces on a new project. Nick recently helped his mother save Chancellor Park, so maybe they found a new project to devote their time.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Nikki will have to juggle her new project with Nick with the Reed crisis. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Reed will move in with Nikki and Victor (Eric Braeden) on Friday’s show. They will have their work cut out to get their grandson on the right path. Nikki will leave Victor to deal with Reed while she dives into another project with Nick.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that even though Victor will be busy whipping Reed into shape, he will have time to learn a shocker. He will find out that Scott and Abby had sex and kissed a few times. It will be very interesting to see how the Mustache handles this scoop. He will probably find a way to get back at Scott by using Hashtag.

Victor may decide to let Abby deal with her own life. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby is a grown woman and has a history of having relationships with the wrong men.

Reed received a wake up call today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/1zLYjR3JyH — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) January 11, 2018

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) will think over their intimate encounter. On Friday’s episode, the former couple made love on the stairs of Victoria’s home. Victoria could believe the hookup was a mistake and it should never happen again. Of course, she could say that it brought back memories and she would like to explore it more.

It probably won’t be long before J.T. and Victoria end up in a conflict. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest it is easier for them to continue to argue and fight than to admit they still have feelings for each other.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that J.T. could have a secret that he is trying to hide from Victoria. It would explain why he was acting so suspicious when he came back to Genoa City.

Thad is answering your questions LIVE right now on the #YR Facebook Page! https://t.co/b8mNV5IlLf pic.twitter.com/kCppbS7Xw7 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) January 10, 2018

J.T. will be sticking around in Genoa City for a while still. The Y&R fans can expect there to be a twist in his storyline soon.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.