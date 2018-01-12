‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Lucas Reunites With Mom, Claudette Back For Revenge

Ryan Carnes is returning as Lucas Jones to General Hospital soon. A teaser photo suggests he reunites with his mother Bobbie. Will he also reconcile with his father Julian now that he is out of prison? Meanwhile, Bree Williamson is also reportedly on her way back to the show. Valentin will have another trouble to deal with.

General Hospital tweeted a photo of Ryan Carnes (Lucas) with Jackie Zeman (Bobbie) backstage to reveal that they are filming a scene together. It looks like the mother and son are up to something. Per ABC Soaps In Depth, Lucas was last seen in June last year when Julian Jerome (William deVry) was about to be sent to prison. Lucas told his father that he does not want to do anything with him from then on, and Julian reluctantly agreed because he has done terrible things. Now that Julian has come out of jail, could Lucas be willing to reconcile with his father and start anew? It might be a good time for Julian to make things right for his son.

General Hospital fans are excited to see Lucas back, and some wonder if Brad Cooper (Perry Shen) will also return. After they got married, the two were rarely seen in Port Charles. Fans think it’s about time to bring the couple back.

Meanwhile, there are speculations about the return of another character to stir some conflict — Claudette (Bree Williamson). Cassandra (Jessica Tuck) is now out of Valentin’s (James Patrick Stuart) way, but that does not mean his problems are gone. He has quite a lot of it, and General Hospital spoilers tease that there is a threat that will make Valentin reeling. GH reveals that Nina (Michelle Stafford) is responsible for Cassandra’s overdose with the help of Valentin, and so he wants to protect her. Valentin deleted Claudette’s photo, but that does not do anything to make his issues go away, via Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Cassandra might have left Claudette with instructions that will put Valentin in serious trouble, General Hospital spoilers tease. Claudette will find evidence against Nina and may even plot a murder against Valentin. GH spoilers state that Valentin will be in for a wild ride, so stay tuned.

General Hospital airs on weekdays at 2 p.m. on ABC.