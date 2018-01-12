Kim Kardashian Surrogate: Star Reportedly Fears She Might Not Bond With Third Child, May Even Forget Birth

Kim Kardashian is going to be a third-time mom soon, but reports revealed that she is not really in a celebratory mood like she was when she had North and Saint West. As a matter of fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is allegedly worried that she might not feel the special bond with her third child since she’s having the baby via a surrogate.

According to a Hollywood Life source, the 37-year-old TV personality is getting anxious that her surrogate is due to give birth any day now. Although she has been in this situation twice before, this is the first time that she will experience it with another woman delivering her child.

While other moms-to-be are already getting themselves ready for the much-awaited arrival of the baby, the insider shared that Kim Kardashian is getting all stressed out that she might not feel the connection, saying, “Kim does have some fears about bonding with her child, this is all new for her, she doesn’t know what to expect.” The source added that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is “scared that bond won’t come as naturally with this new baby.”

Kim Kardashian has previously shared that surrogacy is certainly a lot harder than carrying her own child. Not only is she worried that she might not bond with the baby, but she also mentioned before in one of the earlier episodes of their family’s reality television series that she might even forget the baby’s arrival.

Having a growing belly during pregnancy is definitely a constant reminder that there is a baby inside. Since Kim Kardashian is not carrying her third child herself, there is no change in her body that probably made her forget that she’s going to welcome her daughter soon. In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is still losing weight and is probably in her best shape right now.

Speaking with People Magazine at the time, Kim Kardashian shared her weight loss journey to the publication. The reality star revealed that she lost 70 lbs. after giving birth to Saint West.

Kim Kardashian’s weight loss is the result of following a strict meal plan. To achieve her current weight, Mrs. West credits her impressive transformation to the high-fat, low-carb ketogenic restrictive eating.