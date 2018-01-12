Disney’s Hollywood Studios Scraps All Background Music And Introduces Brand New Soundtrack

It is no real big surprise that Disney’s Hollywood Studios is undergoing a lot of major changes in the coming years, and there are actually more than you may think. Along with the additions of two new lands and a brand new Mickey Mouse attraction, there are subtle differences that not all guests may notice. On Thursday, all the usual background music was scrapped, and new songs with a familiar sound were piped in.

Some people only visit Walt Disney World once a year, or once every few years, so, they may not notice when some things are changed. Others are diehard fans and can’t help but see or hear any differences at all when entering the parks.

With Disney looking to take ownership of virtually everything that happens inside of its parks, that means there will no longer be the theme songs of old-school TV shows at DHS. Despite hearing many of them since the park opened in 1989, that has now changed.

As reported by WDW Magic, the old background music and songs that guests used to hear at Hollywood Studios are no more. Disney has announced that guests will now hear new songs in “a place where imagined worlds become real adventures to explore together.”

As Disney’s Hollywood Studios continues to undergo numerous changes, guests walking around the park will have a different soundtrack to listen to. Here are the new sets you’ll hear while traveling around DHS:

Park Entrance: Big Band arrangements of numerous Disney songs

Hollywood Boulevard: Big Band instrumental songs that were popular in the decades of the ’30s and ’40s

Sunset Blvd.: A number of the Big Band songs you’ll hear on Hollywood Boulevard, but vocal versions of them

Rock ‘N Roller Coaster Courtyard: Live versions of classic rock songs with a number coming from Aerosmith

Echo Lake: These Big Band hits journey further into time with songs from the ’50s and ’60s

Grand Avenue and Baseline Tap House: One of the newer areas of DHS, here you can listen to retro-contemporary west coast funk inspired by present-day Downtown Los Angeles

As Disney fans may be able to notice right from the start, “Heigh Ho” and many other Disney favorites will greet and follow you along.

It is obvious that Disney’s Hollywood Studios is going to look drastically different in the coming years, but now, it is going to sound different. For those wondering, these changes have already started with the new background music beginning on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. The new songs still deliver a great feel to the park and really make you feel as if you’re heading back in time while still moving ahead into the future of Walt Disney World.