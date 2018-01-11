Kylie Jenner Allegedly Quitting ‘KUWTK’ Reality Show To Focus On Family Amid ‘KUWTK’ Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner is reportedly ready to quit Hollywood and become a full-time mother, it has been alleged.

With the 20-year-old just a month away from possibly giving birth, sources are telling Hollywood Life that Kylie Jenner’s lifestyle and mindset has completely changed since finding out she was expecting her first child.

Insiders tell the publication that Kylie Jenner has thoroughly enjoyed the fact that she hasn’t had to get dressed up and look a certain way to appear presentable for her fans.

She’s made very minimal appearances in public since the news came out about her pregnancy in September. In fact, Kylie Jenner has only been seen in public twice since then, and from what’s been gathered, the socialite is loving her new life.

Jenner doesn’t feel like she needs the attention anymore. Being a teenager and being named one of the biggest celebrities to be followed on Instagram was a great achievement for the 20-year-old at the time, but now that she’s bound to become a mother, Kylie’s desires in life have changed.

Though she’s been spending the majority of her time at home, Kylie Jenner has been having endless meetings regarding her business ventures at her home in Hidden Hills, California.

Things have worked out incredibly well for Kylie, to the point where she’s realized that she could very well dedicate her full-on attention to being a mother and still have the time to sit in meetings and plan the next idea for the Kylie Cosmetics brand.

Should the TV personality want to ditch Hollywood for good, it would evidently mean that she would no longer make an appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians either.

But given that Kylie has been so discreet about her pregnancy and the amount of information she shares with fans about her baby, it wouldn’t seem a shock to viewers that Jenner is done with reality television and wants to start an entirely new life with her baby and beau, Travis Scott.

Though sources report that Kylie Jenner is now eight months pregnant, the soon-to-be mother has yet to confirm the news on her own.