‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria And JT Hit The Sheets, Reed Runs To Billy, & Graham Robbed Jabot

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Friday, January 12, reveal Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will freak out when Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) disappears from his bedroom. She calls J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), and they check police records online just to make sure he wasn’t picked up. There was no record of a recent arrest.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Reed will show up at Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis’ (Gina Tognoni) doorstep. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Reed confesses he crashed at his friend’s house the night before. He will ask Billy to stay at his place for a little while. Reed will disclose that his mother is looking into sending him away to boarding school. Billy decides to call Victoria to let her know Reed is with him but advises against her coming to get him.

“Reed needs some time to cool off,” Billy tells Victoria.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that J.T. thinks that Victoria needs to take a day off. He will say that she works too much and needs time for herself. Victoria will refuse to take time off but will appreciate J.T.’s concern.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will hear about Reed’s disappearance and will head over to Victoria’s house to check up on him. Young and the Restless spoilers state that J.T. will explain that they are giving Reed a little while to cool off. Nikki interrupts him and wonders why J.T. even gets a vote. She will rant that J.T.’s parenting skills are lacking. Victoria is forced to speak up before things get heated between them.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nikki will rush over to Billy’s condo after hearing that Reed was staying with him. She will barge in and demand to see her grandson. She will threaten to have Reed put in jail if he doesn’t go with her.

Nikki and Reed arrive at the ranch and Victor (Eric Braeden) will let the teen know how he feels about his bratty behavior. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor is glad Reed is moving in but warns him it won’t be easy. Victor tells his grandson that it will be like bootcamp, which means Reed will have to do chores around the house and get a haircut.

Back at Victoria’s house, J.T. will have a problem with Reed moving in with her parents. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that after settling their argument, they end up in a hot lip lock, undressing each other on the stairs.

At the club, Billy will notice that Cane (Daniel Goddard) looks sad. He will assume he misses Lily (Christel Khalil) since she left the day before to Paris. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Billy will suggest he should make a bold statement, so Lily knows he wants her back. Cane agrees and rushes out to catch a flight to Paris.

“I am going to win Lily back,” Cane screams at Billy.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will rant about the person who broke into the Jabot lab. She will be at a loss for who would do this and why. She will try to figure out what compounds were stolen so she could figure out the thief’s identity.

Inside Graham’s (Max Shippee) hotel suite, he will stare at the Jabot stolen compounds. It looks like he has a dangerous plan in mind. Ashley revealed on Thursday’s show that some of those compounds were dangerous if combined.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.