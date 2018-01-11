Camila Cabello Shares Her Thoughts On Fifth Harmony’s 2017 VMAs Performance

During the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, Fifth Harmony took the stage to perform a medley of their hit songs, and in the process they also took the time to apparently make a very public jab against their former band mate, Camila Cabello. When the group hit the stage, there were five members of the group seen standing in shadows. However, when the actual performance started, that fifth member was seemingly yanked from the stage, and it left just the four remaining singers together under the spotlights to perform their songs “Down” and “Angel.”

At the time that Fifth Harmony did their VMAs performance, Us Weekly reported that the group seemed to be throwing shade at their former member, and even pointed out how the girls refused to even mention Camila Cabello’s name while on the red carpet, even when asked about the singer directly. With a few months having passed and a new album set to be released on January 12, it looks like Cabello is finally opening up about her thoughts on what her former group did at the VMAs.

In a new interview with the New York Times, Camila Cabello has taken the time to reflect on what Fifth Harmony did and the way it made her feel. After the singer split from the group, she worked hard to move past any hurt feelings and just focus on her music. However, based on the performance at the VMAs it seems as if the group itself was not ready to let things go.

After the performance, Cabello admitted that she was hurt by what she saw. She said that the performance really “hurt my feelings.” In fact, the big reason that Camila Cabello said that she was hurt was because, “I wasn’t expecting it, I wasn’t prepared for it — especially because at that point I’d moved on from it. I was just like, ‘What? Why?'”

While the singer was clearly hurt by what transpired on the stage at the VMAs with Fifth Harmony, she did say that she really does not like to hold onto things from the past, especially the negative things that are really just “petty” and not important in the long run. Camila Cabello said the reality is she knows that she has to make space in her life for all of the positive things that she knows are coming her way, especially with her album coming out. For her, it is all about being herself, staying true to the people who she feels are her friends, and working towards coming up with new things to bring to her fans.