Farrah Abraham’s Daughter Sophia Is Not A Fan Of Grandma Deb’s Husband, Has No Problem Saying As Much

Farrah Abraham, if nothing else, is known for having a mouth on her…and it looks like her daughter Sophia has picked up her mommy’s most infamous trait.

According to OK! Magazine — who was the first to get their hands on the incriminating tape — it all started when some producers asked Farrah Abraham what she thought of her mother’s birthday party.

“It was great!” said the Teen Mom OG star. “It was amazing to see Grandma, Gigi, loved Sophia’s gifts and the cards! I took tons of videos and pictures.”

The producer then asked Farrah if her mother’s new husband, David, was there, to which Farrah replied that he wasn’t.

Sophia, clearly not one to hold her tongue, said that David’s absence at the party “was great, actually.”

Now that’s something that will definitely be remembered for a long time!

As fans of the show know, Farrah Abraham was recently featured in the news because she’s been bashing her Teen Mom OG co-stars as “trashy,” among other choice words. Perhaps unsurprisingly, these differences with her co-stars are no different from her differences with her mother — for a long time, because of their wildly different personalities, Farrah and Deb were estranged.

In fact, it was Grandma Deb’s birthday party that marked the first time that Farrah Abraham and her mother saw each other in a few months.

Sensing an opportunity, of course, the producers asked Farrah how the reunion with her mother went.

“Fine,” she said, simply, adding that she’d been trying to keep the communication between herself and her mother “cordial and positive,” which is a good way to be.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Farrah Abraham will be “cordial and positive” with her Teen Mom OG co-stars anytime soon, especially after her latest Twitter rant against them.

And while none of her co-stars made a comment about her latest tirade, People Magazine confirms that this isn’t the first time that Farrah and her co-stars have beefed. In fact, the last time Farrah beefed with her Teen Mom OG co-stars, it ended with Farrah taking out a cease and desist letter against Amber Portwood for harassment.

It looks like this won’t be the last time that Farrah Abraham, and her daughter Sophia, will be in the news for wild and outrageous comments.