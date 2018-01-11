Watch Cavs Vs. Raptors 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Odds

When the Cavs vs. Raptors live streaming online and televised coverage arrives Thursday, it will feature two teams coming off recent losses. While Toronto dropped a close game to the Miami Heat several days ago, Cleveland is coming off a loss at Minnesota, giving them their third loss in five games. LeBron James and the Cavaliers try to bounce back at Toronto where the Raptors are 14-2 this season. Here’s the latest game preview with odds, start time, TV channels, and how to watch the Cavs vs. Raptors live streaming online coverage where available.

In their previous game, the Cleveland Cavaliers fell 127-99 to the Timberwolves as LeBron James was held to just 10 points on 4-for-8 shooting. According to ESPN, Isaiah Thomas had nine points in 19 minutes but also earned a one-game suspension after he struck Andrew Wiggins on a layup attempt. While Thomas indicated it was unintentional, it was deemed flagrant enough to have him ejected from the game in the third quarter and he’s now serving a one-game suspension. The latest loss dropped the Cavs’ record to 26-14 overall and has them sitting in third place. Tonight’s opponent holds second place with the Boston Celtics in first.

DeMar DeRozan in 2018 5 games

167 points 1 Retweet = 1 #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/0SUboM48pC — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 10, 2018

The Raptors are also coming off a loss in their last game by one point in the final seconds to the Miami Heat. Despite 25 points from DeMar DeRozan to lead the way, Miami’s Wayne Ellington hit a late three-pointer for Heat to seize the win. The loss was the first that Toronto had suffered in their last six games, snapping a five-game winning streak that moved them up in the Eastern Conference standings as Cleveland struggled.

Just like Cleveland, the Raptors also had a player earn a suspension in the loss. Toronto’s Serge Ibaka and James Johnson of the Heat exchanged punches leading to each player being penalized with a one-game suspension. Ibaka is currently third in terms of team scoring with 13.8 points per game, second in rebounding (6.2 per game), and first in blocked shots (1.6 per game). That could give a boost to the Cavs’ frontcourt as well as driving guards in tonight’s matchup.

In terms of the odds to win, Odds Shark lists Cleveland as a three-point favorite on the consensus point spread. On the moneyline, books offer the Cavs from -152 to -160, while the home team will be +132 to +140 underdogs. The over/under points total is 223 points for the complete game. The Cavs have gone just 1-8 over their last nine games against the spread, while Toronto has a 4-2 ATS record in their last six games. However, the Raptors have struggled against the spread when playing Cleveland as they’re just 1-4-1 ATS in the two teams’ last six meetings.

Playing above the rim. Check out the best dunks from December. @BICRazors pic.twitter.com/dfcoD9epi2 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 10, 2018

Thursday night’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Live televised coverage in the United States is available on TNT to cable and satellite viewers. While there is no Cleveland regional viewing listed for tonight’s game, those in the Toronto viewing regions can watch via Sportsnet ONE in Canada.

For live streaming, the TNTDrama website allows cable and satellite subscribers who have the TNT channel to watch a live streaming feed online. To watch the Cavs vs. Raptors live streaming online for free, anyone with a hi-speed internet connection should consider a free one-week trial of SlingTV. New customers can sign up at Sling.com and choose the Sling Orange package which includes TNT among its streaming channels.