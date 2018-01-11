First Look Pictures Of Morgan On ‘Fear The Walking Dead!’ Here’s How The Crossover Could Work

Ever since the announcement that the crossover character between the two shows, The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead was made late last year, fans have been wondering how this will happen. Now, new images have finally emerged that show Morgan (Lennie James) in Fear the Walking Dead that could help explain this.

Initially, some fans were wondering if Morgan would be a character that would only appear in flashbacks from other Fear characters, namely Madison (Kim Dickens), since she is a Southerner. However, two exclusive Entertainment Weekly images show Morgan with the staff that he currently uses in The Walking Dead. This means that fans can assume Morgan will appear in the current narrative in Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead and that narrows down the timeline somewhat as a result.

So, When Did Morgan Make The Trip Into Fear Territory?

Viewers first saw Morgan in Season 1 of The Walking Dead when he helped Rick (Andrew Lincoln). At the time, his son, Dwayne, was still alive. Rick and Morgan parted not long after that but they promised to keep in contact via walkie-talkies. However, it wasn’t until Season 3 when Morgan showed up again. His son had died and Morgan was considerably unstable as a result. Once again, Rick and Morgan parted ways because Morgan did not want to join with Rick’s group.

Morgan showed up again very briefly in Season 4 when he was seen to be following the signs to Terminus in an effort to join with Rick’s group. This is the first time Morgan was shown with his staff. It wasn’t until Season 6, though, when Morgan finally joined the group.

After Glenn (Steven Yeun) went missing in Season 6 of The Walking Dead, an episode was dedicated to Morgan’s backstory. It is here, viewers discover how Morgan got his staff and his impressive fighting skills. Eastman (John Carroll Lynch), a forensic psychiatrist, taught Morgan how to fight with the staff before being killed by a walker. It is known that Eastman, at least, worked in the Atlanta area, however, it is unclear if this is where the family cabin was where Morgan met up with him.

So, the assumption can be made now that after Morgan left Eastman’s cabin, that he somehow winds up in Houston. But, why Houston? It looks likely Season 4 of Fear could be set after Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) was taken hostage by Proctor John (Ray McKinnon) and it is known this is where he wants to head to next.

But Why Would Morgan Want To Go To Houston?

This is the question that has fans scratching their heads. If Morgan heads to Houston after his encounter with Eastman sometime after Rick met with Morgan in Season 3 of The Walking Dead, why would he then head back to Rick’s group? That is a lot of walking to do during the undead apocalypse.

About the only thing that could cause this sort of movement is the potential for someone important to Morgan to be living in Houston, most likely family of some description. While Morgan was crazy when Rick met him in Season 3, after his encounter with Eastman, Morgan seems to straighten out. So, could he head to Houston in search of family? The potential is certainly there to make the narrative line up in both shows. However, this also means it likely also spoils the narrative as well. After all, the only reason for Morgan to leave family behind and seek out Rick is because there is no family left in Houston. But, viewers will just have to tune into Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead to find out more.

New Characters

Along with the new images of Morgan alone in Fear, EW also released images of the new Fear the Walking Dead cast members. Morgan is seen with Althea (Maggie Grace), a character who “is someone who is uniquely qualified to survive—to thrive, even—in this world because of who she was before the apocalypse,” according to Fear‘s showrunner, Ian Goldberg.

Another new character is seen with Althea, although not with Morgan. John, played by Deadwood‘s Garret Dillahunt, “loves people but has spent a great deal of time on his own.”

Alongside these two characters, Jenna Elfman will join the Season 4 cast of Fear as Naomi, a woman who will meet up with Madison’s group and bond with Alicia in particular. Co-showrunner for Fear the Walking Dead, Andrew Chambliss, says Naomi is a “capable survivor” and viewers will be introduced to her early in the season as someone who is living alone.

Season 8 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 9 p.m. Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead does not yet have a release date.