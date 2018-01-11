Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz Need To Work Hard On Their New Restaurant With Lisa Vanderpump

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are in the process of opening up a restaurant with Lisa Vanderpump and according to Vanderpump’s business partner at SUR Restaurant, they may need to step up their game.

On recent episodes of Vanderpump Rules, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have butted heads with Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, and at times, they’ve seemed to be less-than-confident with the couple’s abilities. That said, the Toms are going to have to put their discrepancies aside and start working hard if they want to have a successful restaurant.

“My advice is to work hard like they do with the show,” SUR partner Guillermo Zapata told Page Six on January 10. “They put in 100 percent to the show and they became successful. Now they need to put in 100 percent with the restaurant.”

Guillermo Zapata, who appears frequently on Vanderpump Rules, continued on, telling the outlet that Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are also going to have to listen to Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd because when it comes to restaurants in Los Angeles, it can take years to get back what they put in.

As fans of the Bravo TV reality series will recall, Lisa Vanderpump first approached Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz in August 2016 during Schwartz’s wedding to Katie Maloney. Then, weeks ago, the guys agreed to invest $50,000 each for 5 percent stake in the new venue.

According to Guillermo Zapata, Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd, who also own Villa Blanca restaurant and PUMP Lounge, are extremely passionate about what they do and when it comes to teaming up with them on SUR Restaurant, Zapata didn’t hesitate. As he recalled to Page Six, he had a powerful meeting with the couple years ago and after learning they were looking to invest, he quickly decided to become partners with them.

“I’m always grateful to Ken and Lisa,” he added.

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are currently in the midst of opening their new restaurant with Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd but at this point in time, an official opening date has not yet been revealed.

To see more of Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Lisa Vanderpump, and their co-stars, Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, and Lala Kent, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.