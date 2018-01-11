‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Friday, Jan. 12: JJ Hears A Secret, Vivian Visits Brady And Eve, Abby Snoops

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, January 12 reveal some exciting events. JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) overhears a secret. Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) visits two Salemites. Abigail (Marci Miller) presses Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) about his past. Meanwhile, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) celebrate.

On yesterday’s episode of the NBC soap opera, Eli apologized to JJ. However, the detective did not reveal that he slept with JJ’s ex-girlfriend. As fans know, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) is pregnant and certain the baby belongs to Eli.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Friday reveal that JJ will overhear a conversation. It has to do with Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) telling Lani some surprising news. It will lead JJ to make the realization that Lani is pregnant, She Knows reported. However, he assumes that he is the father of the unborn child.

DOOL spoilers tease that Vivian visits Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva.) The reason for the visit up that was not explained. However, Brady is aware that Vivian is in town because of the warning from Chloe Lane Nadia Bjorlin.) He was also informed that Vivian has a son with Stefano DiMera, formerly portrayed by the late Joseph Mascolo.

No matter what she has to say to Brady and Eve, Vivian is obviously up to no good. Brady is under stress, hitting the bottle, and has a temper. Will he react in a way that could cause more problems than solutions?

Meanwhile, “Chabby” has a plan on how to handle Stefan DiMera, played by General Hospital alum Tyler Christopher. Abigail is using his lust for her against him. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that she will also interrogate Stefan and about his past. Any information she finds out might help Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) regain control of his family and company.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Eli and Gabi will celebrate their success. The couple thinks that they’re going to have a long, happy, and prosperous future together. However, their joy will be short-lived. It is only a matter of time before JJ and Gabi find out the truth about what happened on Christmas Eve.

With Lani finding out that she is pregnant, the truth will be exposed eventually. Fans will just have to wait and see what the future holds for both of the Salem couples.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC