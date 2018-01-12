‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Cast Reveal Date And Latest Casting Rumors For ‘CBBUS’

Celebrity Big Brother spoilers reveal more insights as we count down the 27 days left until the premiere of CBB US on CBS on February 7. This short-run season features 13 episodes crammed into 18 days, and BB fans are eager to know what’s coming for the first-ever “celebrity” season of the US reality show franchise. Casting rumors are running amok with insider info offered recently by gossip maven and former CBB UK houseguest Perez Hilton. And now, the always-controversial Evel Dick is weighing in and offering some spoilers of his own. Here’s a look at the latest BB spoilers and rumors.

CBB US Cast Announcement Soon

According to Buddy TV‘s Celebrity Big Brother spoilers, the cast announcement for each season is usually made eight or nine days before the premiere. In that case, it would be the end of January. This coincides with a CBB US spoiler from prior Big Brother winner (and professional commentator) Evel Dick who tweeted that the cast announcement would come during the Grammys on January 28. It makes sense as the music award show is airing on CBS and the timing is perfect.

Other news about the Celebrity Big Brother house includes that it’s getting a roof! This news comes from Buddy TV via a video showing behind-the-scenes construction of the covering for the infamous BB backyard. It seems that CBS learned its lesson from the only other winter season, BB9, back in 2008, which had its share of weather difficulties. February in LA can be in the 50s and with rain on top of that, the celebs might face some uncomfortable challenges if not for their shiny new roof.

Celebrity Big Brother Casting Update

There are also some new potential CBB US casting spoilers (and rumors) in advance of the official casting announcement in a little more than two weeks. Evel Dick tweeted that maybe Ross Matthews (comedian and host) would be on the upcoming Big Brother since he’s a huge BB fan. Dick called it “a definite possibility.” Then when shown a list of CBB US casting rumors, Dick called BS on all of them except LaToya Jackson whom he said could also be a “maybe.”

Dick also mentioned some possible CBB US cast members based on recently verified tweeters who’ve joined his Twitter followers. These include Beth from Dog the Bounty Hunter, actress Mackenzie Phillips, Bobby Moynihan (who seems unlikely given his busy schedule with his own CBS show) and Margaret Cho, who has done a fair amount of reality TV before. Finally, Dick tweeted that “he heard” that Mark Long would be on CBB US. Long is a veteran of MTV reality shows including Road Rules, Real World, and The Challenge.

…are you ready for it? pic.twitter.com/4KB0lUUgrd — Julie Chen (@JulieChen) December 22, 2017

Other CBB US Casting Rumors

There are also rumors flitting around Big Brother Reddit groups that Big Brother: Celebrity Edition is struggling to fill its cast roster. Whether that’s true or not, the rumor is out there. There’s also another potential CBB casting spoiler direct from a potential Celebrity Big Brother houseguest. When asked about upcoming projects, Matt Iseman tweeted that he “can’t ruin the surprise” but added a hint to “expect the unexpected” which everyone knows is the mantra of Big Brother.

Matt Iseman won the most recent season of Celebrity Apprentice, but you might know him better as half of the hosting duo of American Ninja Warrior alongside Akbar Gbaja-Biamila. Catch up now on the latest CBB scoop on the Real Housewives casting ban, seven more casting rumors, and the full CBB US schedule so you can set your DVR and never miss an episode. Check back often for more Celebrity Big Brother spoilers and news.