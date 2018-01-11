Yolanda Hadid Thriving In The Background: Secret Man, Successful Kids And A Far Away Farm

Yolanda Hadid announced a few years ago that she would be leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after years of sharing her life on the small screen. During that time, Yolanda had been diagnosed with Lyme disease and she had struggled to do the smallest things, including reading a book and watching television. Hadid had also planned on divorcing David Foster, as she was no longer the same person she was when she married him. After divorcing David and leaving the show, Yolanda faded into the background so she could focus her health. Hadid wanted to get better and it didn’t take long for her to give a positive update on her health.

Since getting better, Yolanda Hadid has returned to the east coast and she has settled down on a farm in the middle of nowhere. She has no interest in living in the spotlight in Beverly Hills. As it turns out, Yolanda is enjoying her life in the background. According to a new Instagram post, Yolanda Hadid is now revealing that she really likes to stay in the background and let her daughters shine. She shared this news via a photo, where she fixed her daughter’s dress on a red carpet.

Since leaving Beverly Hills, Yolanda has also found love. Little is known about him, but based on how she shared everything with David Foster on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Hadid may keep him private from the public. She hasn’t even shared too many details about her farm life either, but it sounds like she’s thriving. For many, it was surprising she was living on a farm, but this is where she was living prior to moving to Beverly Hills. It was here that she got sick with Lyme disease. She has previously revealed that she loved living in the country, so it isn’t surprising that she has turned her designer shoes into rainboots on the farm.

Yolanda Hadid will return to the small screen, but it won’t be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She will be doing a modeling-related show, which may be more up her alley.