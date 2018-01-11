Lisa Vanderpump Gushes Over Lala Kent During ‘WWHL’ Appearance: ‘People Love Her… She’s Fabulous’

Lisa Vanderpump admittedly has a soft spot for her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Lala Kent, and earlier this week, she revealed why.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was asked about her thoughts on Lala Kent, who works at SUR Restaurant as a waitress, and in turn, Vanderpump explained why she gets along with Kent so well.

“The more you get to know Lala, the more you like her,” Lisa Vanderpump explained to host Andy Cohen on January 9.

According to Lisa Vanderpump, Lala Kent may act tough but at the end of the day, she isn’t as tough as she seems. Instead, she is a lovely addition to SUR Restaurant and to Vanderpump Rules.

“She’s a great fun girl to be around. When she’s working at SUR, people love her,” she continued. “She’s fabulous.”

During an episode of Vanderpump Rules weeks ago, fans watched as Lala Kent returned to SUR Restaurant to meet with Lisa Vanderpump and ask for her job back. While Vanderpump pointed out to Kent that she didn’t appear to be in need of the money, Kent informed Vanderpump that the man she is dating is not an ATM and told her boss that she still has her own set of bills that need to be paid.

Lala Kent suddenly quit Vanderpump Rules during the fifth season of the show after being accused of dating a married man. However, after working through the drama she was facing with her co-stars, Kent chose to return to the show for the Season 5 reunion and began filming Season 6 months later.

While Lala Kent was on the outs with nearly everyone during Season 5, she has become quite popular with her co-stars during Season 6 and seems to be friends with just about everyone.

To see more of Lala Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, and their co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, and Tom Sandoval, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

Lisa Vanderpump can also be seen in the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m.