Scheana Marie Not Allowed To Go On Brandi Glanville’s Podcast Due To Lisa Vanderpump?

Scheana Marie is currently working hard on developing her brand and it sounds like she’s been able to do some great things outside of her job at SUR. She’s currently working on a theatre production and it sounds like she is trying to pursue her dreams of singing, dancing and acting. But it sounds like Scheana may have some limitations when it comes to her career, as she has a lot of respect for Lisa Vanderpump. Since Lisa has given her a tremendous amount of success with SUR and the reality platform, she may not allow Scheana to have anything to do with people who are friends with people who don’t support her.

According to a new report, Scheana Marie is now revealing that Brandi Glanville has asked her to be on her podcast but she has turned down the offer. As it turns out, Scheana doesn’t want to step on any toes and Lisa may take it personally that she wants to talk to Brandi after everything that has happened between Lisa and Brandi. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Scheana and Brandi worked out their issues after Brandi learned that Scheana had cheated with Eddie Cibrian while he was married to Glanville.

“She asked me to be on her podcast,” Scheana has revealed about Brandi Glanville, adding, “But out of respect for Lisa, I haven’t accepted that offer yet. We have that friendship level but she is still my boss and my superior and I try not to get too involved in her personal life because she’s way involved in ours, and I think that’s enough for her.”

It’s interesting that Scheana Marie doesn’t want to go on Brandi Glanville’s podcast out of respect for Lisa. One can imagine that Vanderpump hasn’t told her that she can’t do it, but Scheana may be scared of the consequences if she does do the podcast interview. Plus, since Lisa and Brandi have had their issues, Marie may think that Brandi could ask her questions about Vanderpump. She may try to make Scheana say something less than flattering about Lisa to slam her former friend, but Marie may not be interested in being between them. Instead, Brandi may have more success trying to get some of her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars on her podcast.

Scheana Marie is currently still on Vanderpump Rules. She is currently trying to work on her career, as she’s single once again. No word on whether she’s looking for another boyfriend.