WWE News: Triple H Comments On Daniel Bryan Returning To WWE For Matches

The return of Daniel Bryan to the WWE wrestling ring continues to be on the minds of fans as the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania approach in 2018. Bryan has not worked in an actual match in terms of wrestling for years now, although he has appeared recently in a special guest referee role. That particular appearance generated buzz that WWE was preparing Bryan for a return to a wrestling match, possibly against his SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 34. So far, it’s unknown if that will happen, as Bryan has a contract set to expire with WWE, and if he’s unable to return to the ring he could end up leaving the company.

As Yahoo! Sports reported the WWE is also making their policy with regards to Daniel Bryan’s return to the ring for a match quite clear. In a recent interview with The Wrap, Paul Levesque, better known as WWE superstar Triple H, spoke about Bryan’s health situation quite a bit. WWE’s executive vice president of talent mentioned just what’s involved in trying to clear Bryan, as well as the particulars of why they might keep him away from a return to the ring for wrestling action.

WWE fans hoping for SmackDown Live GM Daniel Bryan return to work in wrestling matches again. WWE

Triple H told The Wrap during his discussion with them:

“There can be no exception medically. If the belief is that he’s not healthy enough and there’s a risk [for him] to perform, then I don’t know why you’d allow him to step into the ring unless it can be proven otherwise. There will be no exceptions.”

The Game also addressed Bryan’s situation outside of the ring impacts WWE’s decision on the matter.

“Look, personally for him, I know it would be something he would love to do, and part of me feels like I hope he has that opportunity. But at the same point in time, he’s married and has a child. Certainly, [we put] the human being first.”

While Triple H has raised good points, it could be in an attempt to make fans feel there’s little chance of Bryan returning to the ring. Bryan has already mentioned himself that he feels if he’s not wrestling by WrestleMania, he probably won’t be wrestling at all for WWE.

However, that has left the door open for Bryan to pursue other wrestling organizations. They might include Global Force Impact/TNA Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and possibly New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The latter of these choices may offer the most potential if Bryan really wants to continue his wrestling career. Just recently, WWE star Chris Jericho starred in a match against Kenny Omega there which drew rave reviews. Daniel Bryan would certainly do the same, and if his doctors clear him, the “Yes!” movement may be on track for Japan.