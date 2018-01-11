This weekend, the Golden Globes were all about women’s empowerment. Women were coming together to say “time’s up” on sexual harassment and assault, sexism, and the gender wage gap. So fans were shocked to find out that Michelle Williams suffered from the gender pay gap in a big way during the All the Money in the World reshoots.

Ridley Scott and the cast of All the Money in the World took on a huge undertaking when they decided to reshoot with Christopher Plummer during the week of Thanksgiving following Kevin Spacey’s sexual misconduct allegations.

The reshoot reportedly cost $10 million, but Scott previously told USA Today that they were able to pull this off because “everyone did it for nothing.” Williams also said she had been willing to give up her salary and vacation to make these reshoots happen.

But it’s not quite true that everyone did the reshoots for nothing. Many people did it for nothing, or close to nothing, but Mark Wahlberg negotiated for a much higher salary. And Williams wasn’t told.

Michelle Williams was paid a lot less than Mark Wahlberg for the ‘All the Money in the World’ reshoots. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

USA Today first broke the story, reporting that Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million to reshoot his scenes. Williams, meanwhile, was paid an $80 per diem, which worked out to under $1,000 and was less than one-tenth of 1 percent of what Wahlberg made.

What makes this pay disparity even worse is, according to the Daily Beast, Wahlberg and Williams are both represented by William Morris Endeavor, so the talent agency fought for a higher salary for Wahlberg, but not his female co-star.

Now, Scott is reportedly furious. According to TMZ, Wahlberg’s reps said he “never” works for free and demanded more money. The producers felt they had no choice or else they wouldn’t be able to do the reshoots. Scott and Williams weren’t told, though, and Scott feels like he was “hung out to dry” when he publicly said they all did it for no money.

According to the Daily Beast, though, there might not be anything anyone can really do about it. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists is reportedly investigating this pay gap. But if Williams was paid at least scale for her work, then there’s nothing they can do about the pay disparity and the fact that Wahlberg simply negotiated for more than she did.

But people are really angry about the pay disparity.

USA Today’s Andrea Mandell, who broke the story, told NPR, “There’s a huge difference between a $1.5 million fee for a star who opens movies internationally and a $80 per diem for a four-time Oscar nominee. It just doesn’t make sense.”