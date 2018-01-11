Ariana Madix Defends Scheana Marie’s Ex-Boyfriend On Twitter After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cheating Rumors

Scheana Marie’s longtime friend and co-star Ariana Madix is coming to the defense of former boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta.

Following Monday night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Scheana Marie told her fans and followers that she trusted Robert Parks-Valletta more than her gossiping co-stars Kristen Doute and Brittany Cartwright, and shortly thereafter, Ariana Madix weighed in on the allegations against the actor.

“Considering the fact that I was with y’all that whole night, seems pretty unlikely that Rob’s some sort of magical make-out wizard,” she tweeted, according to a report by the Daily Dish on January 10.

During Monday’s show, Kristen Doute and Brittany Cartwright informed Robert Parks-Valletta that they had heard from numerous people that Robert Parks-Valletta had been seen making out with another woman at a nightclub. However, right away, Scheana Marie told the women that her then-boyfriend hadn’t cheated on her. She also said that Parks-Valletta would never just walk up a kiss someone because he is simply not someone who enjoys kissing.

After the show, Robert Parks-Valletta called into Watch What Happens Live during an appearance by Scheana Marie to say that while he doesn’t like to kiss in public, kissing in private isn’t something he is totally against.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta started dating just weeks after she announced the end of her marriage, and ever since, she has been gushing about their relationship. As fans have seen on the show, it didn’t take Scheana Marie long to begin talking about marriage. During Monday’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, she gushed over the lifestyle and huge home of her now-ex-boyfriend.

Also during the show, Scheana Marie took it upon herself to diss her former life with ex-husband Mike Shay, saying that it is nice to be with someone who works regularly and doesn’t want to sit home and have frozen dinners.

To see more of Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Robert Parks-Valletta, and her co-stars, including Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, Brittany Cartwright, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.