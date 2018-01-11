Time Travel Suggested In ‘Avengers 4’ As Updated Characters Visit A Dated Captain America In New Set Photos

New set photos have been leaked from the set of Avengers 4, and the costume worn by Steve Rogers has people talking.

Major deaths have been teased for the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War flick, which premieres this May. Captain America has been rumored to bite the bullet in the third Avengers film, while others believe Iron Man or Vision could be the big names to go.

Chris Evans, who portrays Steve Rogers, has been spotted on the Avengers 4 set, so if the rumors of his death are true, he will still play some role in the fourth installment. The newest photos from the set show Steve standing alongside Tony Stark (Iron Man), Bruce Banner (The Hulk), and Scott Lang (Ant-Man).

In the photos, via TMZ, Robert Downey Jr. is shown without his Iron Man Suit, while Mark Ruffalo is in full motion capture gear, meaning in this particular scene he will be in Hulk form. Paul Rudd is also in full Ant-Man gear, sans helmet.

What’s interesting about the photograph is that Steve Rogers is in his uniform from the original Avengers film. Steve’s stars and stripes outfit changes in each new film, but for this particular Avengers 4 scene, it appears the others may have traveled back in time to meet with a younger Captain America.

Chris Evans' 'Avengers 4' Photos Hint At 'Infinity War' Death https://t.co/hFEDNedwb2 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 11, 2018

Steve is also cleanly shaven, causing further speculation of time travel as Captain America sports a fairly thick beard in the Infinity War trailer. With Ant-Man being in full updated gear, and Captain America in dated garbs, it’s possible the three men have traveled back in time with the help of the time stone.

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is the current holder of the stone, which is held within the Eye of Agamotto. Steven Strange famously manipulated time in his first solo Marvel film and could carry this handy trait into the next two Avengers sequels.

If the men travel with the aid of the time stone in Avengers 4, this would mean Thanos has not gotten his hands on all six Infinity Stones by the end of Avengers 3. In the Infinity War trailer, Thanos is shown with only the space and power stones on the Infinity Gauntlet.

Chris Evans & his #Avengers co-stars were seen on set today, and at one point, they were all seen joking around & laughing together. See all the new pics! https://t.co/Ry588kIULs — JustJared.com (@JustJared) January 10, 2018

While Steve’s throwback uniform takes center stage of the photo, Tony Stark’s outfit could suggest something big for the billionaire as well. Tony is sporting all all-blue getup with the S.H.I.E.L.D. logo on his right arm. In the comics, Tony becomes the Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. after Civil War. The blue uniform matches the one worn by Tony in the comics after becoming the director, which adds fuel to the time travel fire.

Some fans are suggesting online that the scene featuring Steve in his old uniform is simply a flashback. While a good theory, Tony and Ant-Man’s uniforms make this impossible. Scott Lang didn’t meet Steve Rogers until Civil War, and Tony cannot become the Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. until after Civil War as well. Ant-Man could not appear in an original Avengers flashback because he simply wasn’t there and did not have his superhero persona at the time.

While unlikely, it is possible that Steve Rogers is just wearing an old uniform in the present day, but everything is a little bit deeper in Marvel films.

Avengers: Infinity War premiers on May 4. The untitled Avengers 4 film will follow on May 3, 2019.