Fans Still Show Love For Todd Chrisley After Reports That He ‘Scares Away’ All Of Savannah’s Boyfriends

If you watch Chrisley Knows Best, then chances are that know know that Todd Chrisley is incredibly protective over his family, more specifically his children.

And this isn’t the first time that there has been alleged drama among the reality family. As the Inquisitr reported in July, Todd and his oldest son Kyle had a falling out years ago and they continue to battle behind the scenes, both for custody of Kyle’s daughter Chloe as well as over other things like Todd allegedly failing to pay income taxes. The Inquisitr also reported that Todd and his oldest daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, also had a bit of a falling out after Todd used Lindsie’s separation as a storyline on the hit show.

But most recently, rumors have been swirling around Todd and the child that he has called his “favorite” in the past, Savannah Chrisley. According to a new report from Radar Online, the 20-year-old has no trouble getting a boyfriend but she does have trouble keeping one due to her overbearing father.

On her Instagram story this week, Savannah revealed to fans that she has a new man in her life — hockey player Nic Kerdiles. According to OK Magazine, the two enjoyed a getaway together and Savannah posted a photo of herself and some friends attending one of Nic’s hockey games for the San Diego Gulls.

A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Jan 5, 2018 at 7:54pm PST

But an insider has dished to Radar Online that like Savannah’s past relationships, this one will likely not last because the other man in Savannah’s life — her dad.

“Todd is way too much for her men and he scares them away before they even meet him most of the time. If Savannah’s man of the month does get past Todd, they quickly realize that she is no walk in the park either,” the insider dished.

The insider also revealed more information to the magazine, including the fact that Savannah typically falls in love with almost “any” guy who gives her attention. Savannah also reportedly “lays all of her cards” on the table from the moment that she starts dating a guy and it makes her very vulnerable.

A post shared by Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) on Dec 20, 2017 at 6:14am PST

According to Radar Online, Todd has already broken up one of Savannah’s previous relationships with NBA star Luke Kennard. The pair only dated for a few months before Todd allegedly scared Luke away by being too involved in the couple’s relationship.

But after all of these reports, there’s obviously no love lost from fans of the reality TV patriarch. Todd’s Instagram account still boasts over 1.6 million followers and counting and most of his photos average thousands of likes as well as hundreds of comments, many of which gush over what an amazing dad Todd appears to be.

“You are a great Dad! And a crazy one like mine which always makes it fun.”

“I wish you were my dad,” another user wrote.

So whether or not the rumors are 100 percent true, it’s clear that Todd still has an incredibly loyal fan base to lean on.