‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Lulu Betrays Maxie, Puts A Target On Nathan’s Back

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) is terrified that Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) will harm Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) or their unborn child. Little does Maxie know, the threat to her happy family comes from someone she trusts implicitly – her BFF Lulu Spencer Falconeri (Emme Rylan). Lulu is so focused on transitioning from Haunted Star owner and stay-at-home mom to investigative journalist, and she’s so thirsty for success that she puts the Wests in danger.

Maxie’s Faison Nightmares

Next week, General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps promise that Maxie’s nightmares about Faison continue, and she’s terrified and desperate on Monday, January 15. Maxie thinks it’s best if she and Nathan skip town, but he’s not interested. Nathan thinks it’s better if he sticks around and confronts the trouble head-on by putting his daddy behind bars. Maxie wants Mac Scorpio (John K. York) to hide them out of town, but Nathan shuts that down.

Maxie is so concerned about the secret of Nathan’s paternity coming out that she confronted Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), as shown in a recent recap from She Knows Soaps. Maxie begged Sonny to not tell anyone about Faison being her hubby’s dad, but he’d already spilled the beans to Anna Devane (Finola Hughes). Maxie pleaded that he does not tell anyone else, and Sonny pledged that he would keep quiet, but it’s not Sonny that rats out Nathan.

Maxie begs Mac to help her & Nathan disappear on @GeneralHospital! But is there anywhere they can hide? —> https://t.co/DRyBPo7qns #GH #Naxie pic.twitter.com/UKYeZ7MH9C — Soaps In Depth ABC (@soapsindepthabc) January 8, 2018

Lulu Sets Nathan Up Twice

GH spoilers reveal Peter August (Wes Ramsey) is Faison’s other son, but he doesn’t know about his half-brother, Nathan. Peter reportedly wants to kill his dad before Faison can kill him. This father versus son rivalry gets more complicated once Faison and Peter realize there’s another son in the mix – Nathan. But it’s super sketchy how Peter finds out that he has a brother and shows Lulu puts her career ahead of friendship with her bestie. Maxie will be furious.

This week, Lulu asks Nathan to team up with her to chase Faison and promises they can pool their resources to find the villain. Maxie won’t like hearing her BFF is luring Nathan into danger but what Lulu does next is even worse. It’s Peter that put Lulu onto Faison’s trail by promising Lulu a big headline if she lands the interview. That’s why Lulu showed up at the PCPD, evaded Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna), and cornered Nathan and asked him to chase Faison with her.

Has Lulu finally found the story Peter's looking for, West Coast? Dig deeper with her today and find out. #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/Hg6b3nFFAL — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 20, 2017

Peter’s Agenda Exposed – Nathan at Risk

Things get worse next week, according to General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central. Lulu is so eager to please her new boss that when he asks if she’s made progress in the Faison case, she offers him the shocking insight that Nathan is Faison’s son. Lulu knows that Maxie doesn’t want this truth getting out, and she knows Maxie is terrified for Nathan and her baby’s lives, but Lulu blabs anyway. Little does Lulu know, she’s talking to the enemy – Faison’s other son.

The true story is that Peter’s not interested in doing a story on Faison. He’s just using Lulu to chase down his dad so he can kill him. When Lulu offers the tidbit to Peter about Nathan’s paternity, she’s telling the worst possible person (aside from Faison himself) about her BFF’s dad. When Lulu spills the dirt, she paints a target on Nathan’s back. Lulu doesn’t know this, but still, she knowingly betrayed Maxie at a time when her best friend is at her most vulnerable.

Lulu’s misstep is unforgivable, particularly if Nathan is the contract actor rumored to exit the ABC soap soon. Catch up on the latest GH scoop on Drew’s secret wife (and it’s not Kim), the reveal of Faison’s other baby mama, and Drew’s upcoming memory wipe. Watch ABC every day and then come back often for the latest General Hospital spoilers and news.