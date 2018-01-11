Kellyanne Conway Says ‘Nobody Here Talks About Hillary Clinton,’ Hours After Trump Talks About Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway told CNN reporter Chris Cuomo that “nobody here [at the White House] talks about Hillary Clinton,” just hours after her boss mentioned Hillary Clinton several times, both verbally and on Twitter.

As CNN reports, Kellyanne stopped by Chris Cuomo’s “Cuomo Prime Time” Wednesday night to take questions. Pretty quickly, she brought the conversation to the topic of Hillary Clinton.

“I was the campaign manager for the winning part of the campaign and the idea that we would have to look any further than Hillary Clinton to beat Hillary Clinton itself is a fantasy. I didn’t need to talk to anybody in Moscow… There is no reason to have to go anywhere outside of Hillary Clinton and how unattractive her policies were.”

Cuomo then pointed out that Conway had just invoked Trump’s win over Hillary in the 2016 election, and reminded her that it’s a topic she seems to try to wedge in to every conversation.

“Says my friend who can’t keep Hillary Clinton’s name out of her mouth.”

After some back & forth and the two talking over each other, Kellyanne tried to convince Cuomo that Hillary is a non-issue in the Trump White House.

“Nobody here talks about her. Hey Chris, Nobody here talks about Hillary Clinton here.”

Hours earlier, Donald Trump had brought up Hillary Clinton’s name several times during a news conference with Norwegian Minister Erna Solberg. In a transcript of the conference provided by Factbase, Trump mentioned Hillary Clinton twice. First, in the context of a reporter’s question about possible collusion with Russia, Trump brought up Hillary.

“And there is no collusion. And when you talk about interviews, Hillary Clinton had an interview where she wasn’t sworn in. She wasn’t given the oath. They didn’t take notes. They didn’t record. And it was done on the Fourth of July weekend. That is perhaps ridiculous, and a lot of people looked upon that as being a very serious breach. And it really was.”

WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump holds joint news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister @erna_solberg https://t.co/iNtjlvA4w9 pic.twitter.com/kwV6qkvxrv — KPIX 5 (@CBSSF) January 10, 2018

Later, following a question about alternative energy, Trump brought up Hillary again.

“But Hillary was not for a strong military, and Hillary, my opponent, was for windmills, and she was for other types of energy that don’t have the same capacities at this moment certainly.”

On Thursday morning, Trump brought up Hillary again, in a tweet from his personal Twitter account (@realDonaldTrump).

Disproven and paid for by Democrats “Dossier used to spy on Trump Campaign. Did FBI use Intel tool to influence the Election?” @foxandfriends Did Dems or Clinton also pay Russians? Where are hidden and smashed DNC servers? Where are Crooked Hillary Emails? What a mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2018

It wasn’t just Trump himself who mentioned Clinton before Kellyanne insisted that Clinton’s name is a non-starter in the White House. On Tuesday, Kellyanne stopped by The Sean Hannity Show to talk about immigration. According to a transcript of the interview provided by Fox News, Kelly brought up Hillary Clinton’s views on immigration.

“When you ask what’s different now, sure, what’s different for these Democrats including Hillary Clinton there crowing and bragging about how much she doesn’t think we should have people crossing illegally and we should have borders. “Wow, she should have said that in 2015. She might have made some of the states more competitive although. Anyway, we would have won anyway…”

And on Thursday, according to Politico, Kellyanne mentioned Hillary Clinton again.