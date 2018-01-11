Brad Pitt Seeks Therapy Weekly Since Jolie Split And Custody Battle Began, Former Couple At Odds

The relationship between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been a tumultuous one since the UN special envoy announced she was filing for divorce from the Allied star after a 12-year relationship and 2-year marriage. The news reportedly blindsided the Hollywood heartthrob and was followed by a launched FBI investigation against Pitt for alleged abuse against the former couple’s six children. The star was swiftly cleared of such allegations, yet was reportedly shaken by the ordeal.

Since the divorce and custody proceedings began, truth about Pitt’s alcohol abuse has been made known, to which the actor, himself, admitted last year during an interview with GQ. In the interview Pitt stated that he was “boozing” too much. In the same interview Pitt also stated that he sought therapy and that he was a fan of treatment for his addictions.

Recently, it has been made known that, even after more than a year since the proceedings began, Brad is still seeking regular therapy to help him cope with his addictions and with the difficulties that have plagued him since the split, while also attempting to be a better father to his kids.

As a source states, Brad Pitt is keen to better himself for the sake of his relationships with his six children and is therefore making a weekly effort to seek counselling. The Independent notes words of the said source who claims that when Brad has time with his children, he prefers to spend that time in his sanctuary at home.

“Brad doesn’t go out much with the kids or leave the house. But Brad would definitely like to spend more time with them than he does. He prefers to keep things very private and safe. It’s his sanctuary and just being there is where he finds peace. He has projects around the house and is always making things or changing things around.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/ / Getty Images

Although Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had gotten off to a very rocky and difficult start regarding their legal battle for their children, as of January of last year, the former couple agreed to seal court documents for the sake of their kids and their own privacy. After the documents were sealed, the estranged pair seemed to be working together in a positive way.

Inside Brad Pitt’s new normal: pic.twitter.com/63qS5M4Eog — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 10, 2018

However, new reports suggest that Brad and Angelina are still very much at odds, while they attempt to come to an agreement regarding their brood. Hollywood Life suggests that the pair are at “war” over their different parenting styles, which was reportedly the catapult to their split in the first place. This is, however, not a verified claim.