MLB Agent Jason Wood Allegedly Filmed Players In The Shower With Hidden Camera

CSE Talent has fired sports agent Jason Wood, who ran its baseball division, after allegations emerged that he was secretly filming clients who showered at his home. The Major League Baseball Players Association has suspended Wood’s credentials while it conducts an investigation. The union intends to give Wood a chance to response to the accusations.

The St. Louis-based agent has denied the allegations, describing them as absurd and untrue. Police are not investigating, at least as of this writing.

Wood represents Andrew Benintendi, the Boston Red Sox left fielder, and several other MLB players. Benintendi is not involved in the allegations about Wood, however, NBC Sports Boston reported.

Fan Rag Sports broke the story about the clandestine recording, which it claims is supported by seven sources.

“Recently, a player who chose not be identified, was using a shower at Wood’s home and found a camera, sources say. The player confronted Wood, then followed by firing him immediately, sources say…Multiple sources suggest that there were other players being filmed, with their identities being unknown.”

Fan Rag adds that some MLB players have already bailed on CSE Talent or are planning to do so and are seeking new representation, although a CSE spokesperson told ESPN that no players who Wood represented have left the agency. An ESPN writer separately reported that a “feeding frenzy” has broken out among sports agents anxious to sign Jason Wood’s client roster.

Jason Wood headed his own agency, Arland Sports, until it was acquired by CSE (which stands for Career Sports Entertainment) about a year ago. In its statement about Wood’s termination, CSE claimed that he no longer upholds the firm’s moral and ethical values. The agency itself is said to represent about 100 MLB players.

During the past two off seasons, Benintendi apparently trained in the St. Louis area, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch noted.

Added Yahoo Sports about the situation, “Multiple players, including Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi, have stayed with Wood during the offseason, according to sources. His client list also included Jake Odorizzi, David Phelps, Matt Reynolds, Ryne Stanek and a number of top prospects, Colorado’s Riley Pint and Atlanta’s Joey Wentz among them.”

Benintendi is a member of the dynamic Red Sox “killer Bs” outfield tandem along with teammates Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr.

As yet, there has been no official comment about the Jason Wood matter from MLB, its players union, the Boston Red Sox, or any other big league team.

Jason Wood, agent who represented Andrew Benintendi, fired after report that he filmed clients in the shower https://t.co/FWFquLFR2J — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) January 11, 2018

Just received a text from Jason Wood, the agent accused of filming clients at his home. His response to the allegations: pic.twitter.com/bESpAtgDF5 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 11, 2018

Statement from CSE Talent on the dismissal of agent Jason Wood, whose client list includes Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi and Rays pitcher Jake Odorizzi. pic.twitter.com/GiO3Fqu5rt — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) January 10, 2018

As the allegations surrounding MLB sports agent Jason Wood obviously constitute a developing story, please check back for updates.

Update: Fan Rag‘s Robert Murray indicates that Pittsburgh Pirates’ minor league pitcher Mitch Keller has jumped ship from CSE to Excel Sports Management, and Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jake Odorizzi, who is believed to be a trade candidate, is expected to do the same.