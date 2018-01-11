Britney Spears Will Return To Vegas In 2019, Singer Signs New Deal

Britney Spears just finished up her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood on New Year’s Eve. It was bittersweet for the singer who really got back into the swing of things after some turbulent years. Music and performing are part of who Spears is, and the end of her show was emotional for her. Rumors swirled about what her next step would be, and now, it looks like she will be quite content with where she lands.

Baby One More Time catapulted Britney Spears into instant success. She was popular with the teenage generation, and now that they have grown up and had children, there is a whole new set of fans listening to her music. For two decades, Spears has been working and navigating her way through Hollywood. There were some pretty awful years for the songstress who suffered a breakdown in the public eye. Its been quite some time, and now, Britney is back at the top of her game.

While it is true Britney Spears won’t be found in Las Vegas in 2018, this isn’t the end of her time there. It seems that the singer was offered a deal she just couldn’t refuse. According to Us Weekly, Britney Spears will be returning to Las Vegas in 2019. She will be performing at the Park Theater. It is also where Bruno Mars and Cher have played. In fact, Lady Gaga will also be performing there starting at the end of 2018. The actual details surrounding the offer have not been revealed, but it looks like the dates and times worked well with her life as a mom. Spears has two pre-teen sons, and spending time with them is important to her.

Over the next year, fans are hoping Britney Spears will be working on new music. She is going to be enjoying her downtime after her Planet Hollywood residency. Spears took time to mingle with fans during her last performance, even giving a long-time fan a shout out. Despite the controversy that followed Britney from her New Year’s Eve performance and other events that have happened, her fan base is still solid. The Park Theater is the next stop on the Britney train, and it looks like it will be a match made in heaven.