Shannon Beador Is Reportedly Hoping To Get More Money Out Of Her Divorce: What Is David Beador’s Net Worth

Shannon Beador’s divorce from her estranged husband, David, is reportedly heating up after the longtime Real Housewives of Orange County star allegedly decided that she wants more money.

As the Beador’s prepare for their upcoming spousal support hearing on January 25, a new report claims that the 54-year-old reality star and mother of three is ready to fight for more cash for herself and their three daughters, 16-year-old Sophie and 13-year-old twins Adeline and Stella.

“David is trying to be a cheapskate and Shannon isn’t having any of it. She demanded that he submit his current income to the judge because she believes he is grossly underestimating his net worth,” a source told Radar Online on January 11.

According to the report, Shannon Beador believes that her estranged husband has more money than he has revealed to the courts, and she doesn’t want him to get away with his alleged sneakiness. In fact, in addition to requesting $25,000 from her former partner to cover her attorney’s cost, the reality star has claimed that David actually makes “more than five times” what she made while appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“David has far greater access to funds to pay attorney fees, and the amount of the award for which request is made is modest relative to David’s income,” she stated in the documents.

Shannon Beador also feels that David should pay for each of their three daughters to go to college.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, David Beador is allegedly worth $20 million.

A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Jan 1, 2018 at 11:29am PST

Shannon Beador announced she and David were parting ways with a statement to The Daily Dish in October of last year. As fans will recall, the reality star opened up about her ongoing marital issues with David throughout the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and in one scene, she told Tamra Judge that David felt more like a roommate than a husband.

In her statement, Shannon Beador said that she and David would remain dedicated to raising their three daughters as co-parents.

Shannon Beador and her co-stars, including Peggy Sulahian, Vicki Gunvalson, Lydia McLaughlin, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, and Kelly Dodd, are expected to resume production on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 sometime in the coming months.