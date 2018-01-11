‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of Jan 15-19: Thorne Plots, Hope Targets Sally, Steffy Spirals

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of Monday, January 15, through Friday, January 19, reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) becomes the subject of intense rivalry between two women while his rejected wife Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) goes off the rails. Wedding plans are in the works for one couple, and brothers unite against a common enemy while battle lines are drawn in LA over personal and professional matters. Check out what happens next week on B&B.

B&B spoilers, Monday, January 15

The latest Bold spoilers for Monday reveal that an intense meeting from this Friday spills over into next week between Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). This week, Sally got the truth from Liam about Steffy’s cheating, and she knows this is a not-miss opportunity for her to win the man of her dreams. But Liam’s ex-wife popping into town is a problem that must be dealt with, and Sally is ready for the fight.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from She Knows Soaps promise that Sally won’t take a backseat to Hope and makes her intentions clear. Sally wants Hope out of her way so she can be Liam’s rock during his split from Steffy. Hope, however, has other plans and by the end of the week, tries a crafty move to knock Steffy out of the running to be Liam’s rebound romance. Hope has historically been a good girl but fans should expect big changes in her character with this recast.

Bold and the Beautiful, Tuesday, January 16

On Tuesday, Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) is ready to make a move against big brother and chief antagonist Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Thorne enlists Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) in his plan to kick Ridge out of the CEO chair. As for Steffy’s co-CEO slot, running the family business is the last thing on her mind, so she shouldn’t be too much of an obstacle. Plus, Eric Forrester (John McCook) won’t like to hear she slept with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), so he might fire her.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Thorne and Rick decide they need to convince Eric that they’re a better pair to run FC than Ridge and Steffy. Rick and Hope do battle as well because she’s Team Ridge. Hope sees that Ridge makes Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) happy and doesn’t want to rock her mom’s boat, but Rick wants Ridge gone from Forrester and their mom’s life. Thorne and Rick deliver a presentation to Eric about why he should change CEOs, but will the patriarch listen?

B&B spoilers, Wednesday, January 17

Bold spoilers for mid-week say that the reveal of Bill and Steffy’s infidelity spreads to more family members. Brooke discovers that Steffy is falling apart and her pregnancy might be at risk from her despondent emotional state. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) confronts Bill this week, but whether she spills the beans to Brooke is another matter. It could be Steffy herself that comes clean to Brooke on why Liam left her and why she’s ravaged by grief.

Once Brooke knows what Bill did, she’s more convinced than ever she did the right thing by dumping him. New Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that this awful reveal galvanizes Brooke to go ahead and make wedding plans. New photos from behind the scenes at B&B leaked on Instagram show that Brooke and Ridge’s wedding day arrives soon. But just because there’s a wedding doesn’t mean there’s a marriage. Thorne might still find a way to split them.

Bold and the Beautiful, Thursday, January 18

For now, Thorne still thinks time is on his side when it comes to Brooke and Ridge. He doesn’t like that she accepted a ring from Ridge given that he was fooling around with Eric’s wife Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). Brooke is full steam ahead making wedding plans with Ridge who thinks he’s bested everyone. Ridge needs Bill to sign off on the divorce and goes to see his rival. Things will get physical when Ridge discovers Bill is the reason that Steffy lost her husband.

Meanwhile, B&B spoilers say that Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) clues in Thorne that Brooke and Ridge are finalizing wedding plans and will be man and wife soon. This sparks Thorne to be more aggressive about ousting Ridge from the family business, but he also needs to find a way to shut down Brooke’s upcoming wedding. Thorne can’t stand the idea of his big brother getting everything they want. Good thing that Thorne has solid allies in Maya and Rick.

B&B spoilers, Friday, January 19

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Hope’s return will complicate lives and on Friday, she gets started making trouble. After Hope’s tense conversation with Sally, she figures out that Sally was part of the reason that Liam and Steffy’s marriage crumbled, although Steffy’s cheating was the ultimate deal breaker. Hope sees an opportunity to cut off Sally’s plans to win Liam. On Friday, Hope goes to Liam to talk over his broken marriage and opportunistic Sally.

Hope wants to paint Sally in a bad light and points out to Liam if not for Sally, then Liam never would have been in the exploding building, never kissed Sally, and then Steffy would never have strayed. It’s a compelling argument, but it doesn’t undo the damage done. Liam won’t go back to Steffy, but Hope will be happy if she gave Liam a reason to doubt Sally’s friendship and shut the redhead out of her life. Clearly, Hope thinks she’s better for Liam than either Steffy or Sally.

There's a lot of action happening on Bold next week.