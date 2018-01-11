TV host and WWE star Maria Menounos is revealing that she’s considering turning to surrogacy to have a baby in the wake of her brain tumor diagnosis last year. The star opened up about her plans to start a family with husband Keven Undergaro in a new interview, where she revealed that she sadly may not be able to carry her own child following the serious health issues that plagued her 2017.

Speaking to People about why she may not become pregnant and carry her own child, Maria’s husband said that she’s “been through hell” after being told last year that she had a brain tumor, which tragically came at the same time as her mom’s battle with stage four brain cancer.

“I need to work with doctors to see if getting pregnant is the smartest thing,” Maria told the site this week of her and Keven’s future plans to expand their family.

Menounos revealed that she does have some of her eggs already frozen but will most likely turn to surrogacy to become a mom.

“Maybe we’ll implant. But if not, we’ll look into surrogacy,” she explained.

Her husband, Keven, told the site in a candid interview that he’s actually not sure he wants Maria to risk her health by trying to carry their baby herself.

“We definitely want children, but I’m very concerned about her going through a pregnancy,” Undergaro said. “I would like to explore [using a] surrogate because her body has been through hell.”

“I want a baby desperately, but I don’t want it to be at the risk of her health,” he then added.

But while Keven and Maria both want to become parents, the former Access Hollywood host noted that she’s leaving what’s in their future up to God after the rollercoaster ride she’s been on with her health over the past several months.

“If I’m supposed to have a baby, it’s going to happen,” Menounos said of becoming a mom one day. “If not, maybe God is protecting me from this tumor growing.”

Maria and Keven’s confessions come just days after the couple tied the knot in the middle of New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve as Steve Harvey officiated. Their wedding was also broadcast across the U.S. as part of Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey.

But while they’ve only been married a few days, the couple have actually been together since 1998. Undergaro proposed to Menounos during an interview on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show in 2016.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

It was just a few months after their engagement that Menounos then confirmed to the world that she had emergency surgery after a doctor discovered that she had a brain tumor after undergoing an MRI scan following symptoms including dizzy spells and slurred speech.

Speaking to People about her diagnosis in July 2017, she described the finding as “a golf-ball-size meningioma brain tumor” that was “pushing on her facial nerves” and required treatment as soon as possible.

Maria also confirmed at the time that the surgeon was able to remove 99.9 percent of the tumor, but noted that, unfortunately, there’s a 6 to 7 percent chance that it could potentially return and grow again.