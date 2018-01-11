‘Tokyo Ghoul: Dark War’ Mobile RPG Out Now For Android In Select Countries, US Release Likely In Late 2018

After having been initially announced back in 2016, the highly awaited action RPG based on the hit anime Tokyo Ghoul has now finally launched. Unfortunately, the soft launch of Tokyo Ghoul: Dark War is currently limited to Australia, New Zealand and Ireland. The game was also originally revealed to be launching for both Android and iOS, but the version that was just released is unfortunately only for Android devices. The game’s developer GameSamba has also not yet announced when the iOS version will be coming out, but its official website does mention that the game will be coming soon to the Apple App Store.

The full launch of the game has already been delayed a number of times. Tokyo Ghoul: Dark War was originally expected to hit the Google PlayStore and the Apple App Store at the end of 2016, but that obviously didn’t happen. Fortunately, it seems like there is now finally some development with the soft launch of the game. While North American players may still have some time to wait before they can get their hands on the final version, the upside will be that they will be getting a more refined and bug-free version once the game fully launches. GameSamba is still continually trying to weed out the issues with the current version as evident with its constant server maintenance and updates.

Gamers outside of Australia, New Zealand and Ireland who just can’t wait to get their hands on the final game can try out the current Android version via their PC or Mac using emulating software such as Bluestacks. However, it has to be noted that running an unofficial version of Tokyo Ghoul: Dark War does pose its own risks.

Download Tokyo Ghoul Dark War for PC & Mac https://t.co/hTkE8HPCgU pic.twitter.com/43gLPJsxSi — pcdroids (@pcdroids) January 8, 2018

Tokyo Ghoul: Dark War was officially authorized by Studio Pierrot, the animation studio responsible for the hit anime that the game is based on. Thanks to its approval, the game does contain original clips from the anime seeded throughout its different cut scenes. The game also offers three different gameplay modes, namely a single-player campaign mode, a player-versus-player mode, and a MOBA-inspired multiplayer mode.

Players can also choose from over 50 characters taken directly from the anime, which they will then be able to partner up into teams to take on different challenges. Players don’t necessarily have to pick a particular side as they can combine different ghoul, hybrid, or ghoul investigator characters to form their party.

Tokyo Ghoul: Dark War is expected to be launched in other countries throughout the rest of the year with a full launch likely happening at the end of 2018 for both Android and iOS devices.