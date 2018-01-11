Angelina Jolie Rocks Black Lace Gown At Gala, Giggling With Shiloh Jolie-Pitt In Braces, Sling & Suit

Angelina Jolie appears to have recovered from her much-anticipated Close Encounter of the Brad Pitt Wife Kind. Sunday’s Golden Globes audience watched eagerly as Brad’s estranged wife Jolie crossed paths with Pitt’s ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, with Dakota Johnson’s 50 shades of reaction one of the highlights of the evening, as the Inquisitr reported.

Although Angelina took her 14-year-old adopted son Pax to the Golden Globes, she decided to make it a girls’ night when she attended the 2018 National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who is her oldest biological child at age 11, and another one of her adopted kids, 13-year-old Zahara, joined Jolie on the red carpet, reported Elle.

Angelina Jolie Giggles With Daughters Shiloh Jolie-Pitt And Zahara On Red Carpet

Angelina, Shiloh, and Zahara stole the spotlight in their matching black outfits. The little girls showed off their braces, making it clear that they were enjoying the event as they giggled with their mother over a shared joke.

“[Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Zahara], who are said to have always been close, both giggled along with [Angelina Jolie], showing off some adorable braces.”

Adding to the Girl Power impression, Jolie and her daughters were joined by Cambodian human rights activist Loung Ung. Angelina transformed the activist’s book, First They Killed My Father, into a movie, which has earned praise from reviewers.

It was a family night out for Angelina Jolie. https://t.co/6GhlEAYFcs — E! News (@enews) January 10, 2018

Jolie, Shiloh, and Zahara smiled their way through the gala. Angeline accepted the Freedom of Expression Award for First They Killed My Father, according to E! News.

Although Zahara and Shiloh matched in their black suits and braces, the 11-year-old stood out for her sling. The pre-teen, famed as the family’s “tomboy” for her preference for dressing like her brothers, broke a bone in a horrific accident on a family vacation. As the Inquisitr reported, Jolie-Pitt’s big brother Maddox reportedly stepped up to take care of his little sister while Jolie attended the Golden Globes with Pax.

Angelina Jolie, Zahara, And Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Steal Red Carpet Style Spotlight

A source told E! News that Pax and Jolie had a fabulous time at the Golden Globes, heading off to Netflix’s after-party to extend the fun. But Angelina kept the fun all in the family by taking Shiloh and Zahara to the gala, where they headed up the unofficial list of red carpet fashion favorites.

Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara enjoyed a girls’ night out at a gala. Evan Agostini / Invision/AP Images

Brad Pitt’s estranged wife stunned in a custom black lace gown by Valentino, according to Harper’s Bazaar. While Zahara and Shiloh maintained the black color style theme for the family, the sisters charmed in their suits.

“Zahara and Shiloh both wore suits, with Zahara opting for a navy blue blazer and Shiloh adding a white button-down shirt to her ensemble. Both kids also rocked matching silver braces.”

In addition to the differences in their blazers and shirts, Zahara and Shiloh had different accessories because of the 11-year-old’s sling. However, Jolie-Pitt managed to continue the black style theme by choosing a black sling. Shiloh injured herself during a family trip to Lake Tahoe in December.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Accept Shiloh’s Preference To Dress Like Brothers

Angelina didn’t try to hide her pride in her daughters, smiling at the girls as they posed for photos. The images reminded observers of Jolie’s decision to take Shiloh and Zahara to a red carpet event in October. Angelina took her daughters to the Los Angeles premiere of The Breadwinner that month, reported Us Weekly.

At that event, Shiloh wore black pants, a black waistcoat, and a black shirt. Zahara chose a black dress. But although Zahara is known for wearing frocks while her younger sister prefers to dress like her brothers, the two matched in their suits at the recent gala.

Both Brad Pitt and Jolie have been candid in their acceptance of Shiloh’s style preferences. Jolie has shared that her oldest biological child’s desire to “be a boy” and dress like her brothers resulted in the now-11-year-old’s shorter hairstyles and gender neutral styles, as the Inquisitr reported. And based on Zahara’s suit on the red carpet at the gala, Angelina is allowing her oldest daughter to choose her attire as well.