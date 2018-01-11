Donald And Melania Trump Reportedly Living Separate Lives Inside The White House, Including Their Own Bedrooms

In his explosive new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, Michael Wolff claims that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have their own bedrooms inside the White House and do not sleep together.

The last time a president of the united states slept in a different room than his wife was back in the 1960s with President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis — at least until now.

Trump And Melania Have Separate Bedrooms

According to Newsweek, Wolff says that Trump wanted his own bedroom because he thought the White House was scary and a little vexing. This is not the first time these types of rumors have surfaced.

A month ago, inside sources claimed that Melania hardly ever sleeps with Trump and enjoys living apart at home. These rumors have not been officially verified, though Trump addressed Wolff’s book in a tweet late last week.

“Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book,” Trumps told his followers. “He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!”

Melania Never Thought Trump Would Become President

Wolff’s allegations about Trump’s marriage don’t end in the bedroom. According to the Mercury News, the author also claims that Melania was sad about how the election turned out and cried when Trump won.

During the inauguration, Wolff says that Trump was angry because a lot of celebrities ditched the event, and he took a lot of his anger out on Melania. The book asserts that Melania did not want Trump to win the election and never thought he could pull it off.

Melania Trump would only cry if her "hairdresser was late" #FireandFuryhttps://t.co/HTNeNAy6f0 — Suzy Kerr (@Suzy_Kerr) January 10, 2018

Wolff also claims that Trump didn’t want to be president either. He allegedly ran for office to promote his brand and gain more fame. He thought the election would help grow his family’s business and push his daughter, Ivanka Trump, back into the spotlight. Those goals, of course, changed on election night when Trump shockingly beat Hilary Clinton.

Inside Trump’s Troubled Marriage

Wolff’s book comes amid multiple rumors about Trump’s marriage. Throughout Trump’s first year in office, rumors circulated that his marriage was on the rocks, and the couple’s public appearances seemed to back up these claims.

The two have experienced several different awkward moments together, including Melania’s infamous hand swatting incident last spring. To make matters worse, Melania delayed her move to Washington and stayed in New York for months while Barron Trump finished his semester in school.

Donald Trump is "chronically unfaithful" to Melania Trump, likes to bed the wives of his friends.https://t.co/TxUugUQdFh — Suzy Kerr (@Suzy_Kerr) January 9, 2018

Melania has not commented on the rumors surrounding her marriage or the claims that were made in Wolff’s book.

What About Those Sleeping Habits?

While Trump and Melania’s bedroom behavior seems odd, it is not uncommon in modern society. A report from the National Sleep Foundation three years ago found that one in four people sleep in separate rooms than their spouses. The trend is particularly popular among wealthy couples, who often look for homes that feature two master bedrooms.

Donald and Melania Trump have not commented on the rumors surrounding their marriage.