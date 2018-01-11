‘Trolls’ Series Coming To Netflix Next Week, Adding To The Streaming Services’ Kid-Friendly Lineup

Netflix plans to roll out a new series based on the hugely popular movie Trolls. The new series named Trolls: The Beat Goes On! will be available for kids to binge-watch on January 19.

According to the Netflix description, the new Trolls series will likely be a huge hit with the kids. Picking up where the movie left off, Trolls: The Beat Goes On! will follow Queen Poppy as she tries to maintain peace and goodwill with the bad-tempered Bergens, a race of creatures who like to eat the Trolls.

To keep the kids entranced, the Trolls series will come packed with singing, dancing, and plenty of troll hair. The soundtrack for Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, which will include six new songs, is already available for pre-order on iTunes, per a Popsugar report.

Missing from the Netflix series will be Anna Kendrick, the original voice of Poppy. Instead, Amanda Leighton will step in to play Poppy. Justin Timberlake, the voice of Branch in the movie, will be replaced by Skylar Astin.

In December, a 26-minute, animated Trolls adventure named Trolls Holiday made its debut on Netflix. The adorable film featured the Trolls village spreading cheer by creating an entirely new holiday.

In addition to the Trolls series, Romper reports other kid-friendly content is also coming to Netflix. A new Boss Baby series, as well as a Captain Underpants sequel, will hit the streaming service later this year.

Created by Dreamworks, Trolls the movie introduced the crazy-colored haired dolls to a whole new generation. The animated film, released in 2016, told the story of the optimistic and ever-singing Trolls as they lived alongside the mostly pessimistic Bergens, who only felt happy after eating their cute neighbors.

Trolls featured music from several popular artists, including Justin Timberlake. In addition to Timberlake and Kendrick, actors Russell Brand, James Corden, Kunal Nayyar, Gwen Stefani, and Ron Funches provided their voice to various Trolls’ characters.

A ‘Trolls’ sequel will hit theaters in spring 2020. Faiz Zaki / Shutterstock

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! premiering on Netflix comes at a perfect time as the new Trolls 2 movie will not hit theaters for another two years. In the meantime, kids can follow the adventures of Poppy, Branch, and the rest of the Trolls family on Netflix until Trolls 2 opens on April 10, 2020.