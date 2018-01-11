Brad Pitt, Angelina divorce news has been making headlines even before they officially announced their split in September 2016. During that time, which many considered a time of fake news, many news outlets wrongly assumed that due to Brad’s alleged affair with his Allied movie co-star Marion Cotillard, Angelina decided to end their 12-year-long romantic endeavor. However, Marion debunked all the claims through a lengthy Instagram post. That being said, many even assumed that due to Brad’s alcohol addiction and his over-the-top anger, Angelina decided to part her ways for the good. A recent report, however, claims that Brad and Angelina both have different ways of raising their six children and it reportedly is a big reason behind their divorce.

According to a report from Hollywood Life, both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are at war when it comes to raising their six children. A source close to the family allegedly revealed to the outlet that on one hand, Angelina is taking the children to red carpet events like the recently held Golden Globes 2018. Brad Pitt, on the other hand, is trying his best to instill the humble and Midwest values to his children.

“Angelina continues to drag the kids to red carpets, award shows, and extravagant trips around the world while Brad has been doing the opposite. While Angelina treats the children like her best friends and takes them on dates to her award show appearances, Brad has been trying to instill in his children the wholesome, humble, midwest values he grew up learning.”

Angelina Jolie and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As Inquisitr recently reported, Brad was furious that Angelina did not consult him before taking their son Pax to an adult event like the Golden Globe Awards 2018. Not only this, Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh accompanied their mother Angelina at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in NYC. Brad feels good that his children are enjoying their life but he still wishes to be considered before taking any major decisions.

The alleged source further revealed to Hollywood Life that whenever Pitt sees the picture of his ex-wife with their young kids walking down the red carpet, he tries to make it for their kids by providing them a normal and peaceful life.

“There opposite opinions on raising their children, in and out of the spotlight, is a big reason behind their divorce and it is why the former power couple are still at war today.”

When Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie officially announced their separation, many wondered about the future of their six children. Like many responsible parents, Brad and Angelina are doing their best to make things work for their children. Brangelina even tries to divide their holidays, so that the divorce won’t affect their kids. As of this writing, Brad and Angelina’s representatives have not confirmed the claims of the supposed family friend.