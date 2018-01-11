‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Steamy Bedroom Explosions For Two Surprising Couples

The Young and the Restless spoilers from the soap magazines reveal that two couples wind up in the sack together very soon. The sexy secrets are surprising. One couple has fans cheering and hoping for a reunion, and the other is out of the blue and betrays a family member. It’s not JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) that wind up in bed, although Y&R spoilers say that sparks fly between the exes the week of January 15, and they kiss!

Friendship Broken, Can It Be Healed?

YR spoilers from this week’s soap magazines reveal that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) make a shocking love connection. Although CBS soap viewers saw Mariah and Tessa’s romance hit the skids, and it is firmly on the back burner, writer Mal Young discussed in an interview that he had big plans for Tessa and Mariah, and he said their love story is just getting started. However, it’s definitely on a slow burn.

Young and the Restless spoilers saw little of Tessa recently, although she popped up at Sharon Newman’s (Sharon Case) no-pity breakup party. Otherwise, she’s not been seen, and Noah Newman (Robert Adamson) has also been MIA lately. When Mariah opened the door, her face fell when she saw Tessa there. Tessa was quick to explain, as seen in a recap from She Knows Soaps, that Sharon insisted she come to the party.

Mariah puts her heart on her sleeve with Tessa today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/dU2IEpnIPh — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) August 3, 2017

Tessa Makes a Move

Tessa knows that Mariah is hurt by her rejection, but it’s also clear to many CBS soap watchers that Tessa cares about Mariah and is tempted. Their obstacle is the allure of a more traditional love life with Noah, but it seems that Tessa is soon ready to stop hiding and live her truth. Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central promise that Tessa desperately wants to make amends with Mariah, and she makes a very bold move.

Tessa resorts to extreme measures to make things right with Mariah on Wednesday, January 17. This ties into a spoiler for the same week, on Friday, January 19 that says Mariah’s world is rocked. Given what’s going on with Tessa and Mariah and the big gesture, this sure sounds like “Tesriah” will finally see some action. It seems that the ladies may give in to the sizzling chemistry that’s been haunting them for months, but that means heartbreak ahead for Noah.

Cane And Lily Get Their Moment

Although Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil) had her eyes on a trip to Paris to revitalize her career, she’s worried this means she’ll miss the opportunity to make things right with Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard). The Young and the Restless spoilers from She Knows Soaps for next week reveal that Cane works hard to win Lily back. This will be easier if she’s in Genoa City, but if she goes to Paris, Cane has the Chancellor jet to get to his wife for a reunion.

This week’s soap magazines show a photo of Cane and Lily in bed steaming things up, so that means Cane’s plan worked. Ever since Juliet Helton’s (Laur Allen) surprise pregnancy ruined Lane’s marriage, it’s been painful for fans of the couple to watch their bitter split. But with Juliet dead and baby Sam home and healthier, it’s time for the Ashby family to reunite. The kids are back on good terms with Cane, and the sexy photo from the soap publication reveals that it’s all good.

Some Y&R fans aren’t happy about the Mariah-Tessa pairing, but most are thrilled that Cane and Lily are back on track. The next two weeks promise big changes for these two couples. Catch up on the latest Y&R scoop on Abby finding clues in Paris to thwart Graham’s plans, the fallout from the reveal that Graham is married to Dina, and the coming reveal of Christian’s paternity. Watch CBS daytime for more YR happenings and check back soon for more The Young and the Restless spoilers and news.