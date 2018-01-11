Matt Lauer Rumored To Return To ‘Today’ Show For Tell-All Interview With Hoda Kotb, Desperate To Repair Image

Matt Lauer is rumored to have plans to return to the Today show, with a new report claiming that the disgraced former anchor wants to give a tell-all interview to his replacement, Hoda Kotb.

Lauer has been out of the spotlight ever since his shocking firing from the show in November for allegations that he acted in a sexually inappropriate manner with a colleague at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. Lauer released a statement apologizing for his behavior but has not appeared on television since then, remaining away from the television cameras as he reportedly tries to repair the damage done to his family.

That could soon be changing, new rumors indicate. Reports claim that Matt Lauer wants to return to the Today show for an interview with Hoda Kotb. A source told Celebrity Insider that Lauer is desperate to repair his public image and garner some sympathy from the public.

“Matt knows it will take something really dramatic to change people’s opinion of him. An interview’s probably unwise, but he is desperate to be back on TV,” a source told the celebrity gossip outlet.

Though Lauer’s former co-anchors on the Today show appeared shocked at his exit and some even shed tears on the air, he likely would not face a friendly interview if he were to return. The source told Celebrity Insider that Hoda Kotb would not be a pushover in the interview, and many fans would expect to see Matt Lauer grilled.

The rumors seem to contradict previous reports claiming that Matt Lauer had no intention of getting back on television anytime soon. In early December, a source reportedly close to Lauer told the New York Post’s Page Six that Lauer had no intention of making a comeback and that he only wanted to stay at his home in the Hamptons and play golf.

Other reports have indicated that Lauer is working hard to repair his relationship with his children and wife Annette Roque, with the couple teetering on the verge of divorce.

Former ‘TODAY’ assistant says she was a “hostage” in past affair with Matt Lauer: https://t.co/TAUTscTtE6 pic.twitter.com/MXxa5KZxnj — Women's Health (@WomensHealthMag) January 9, 2018

But if the rumors are true, an interview with Matt Lauer on the Today show could smash ratings records. The morning show shot to the No. 1 spot after Lauer left the show, with his departure and the controversy it caused bringing a rush of attention and what the New York Post described as “car wreck viewing.”