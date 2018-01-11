‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Was Just A Child When She Married Kody Brown

Meri Brown has been an important cast member of Sister Wives ever since the controversial show premiered in 2010, but just because fans have seen her on TV for several years, it doesn’t mean they know a lot about her. In fact, there are a lot of things that may come as a shock to those who religiously watch the show each week.

Meri Was A Teenager When She Married Kody

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Meri was just 19 years old when she married Kody Brown in 1990. The couple knew each other for just two months when they got engaged and tied the knot just four months after they met.

The couple wanted to have children right away, but they struggled with infertility for five years before Meri finally got pregnant and gave birth to their only child, Mariah, in July 1995.

Meri is Kody’s first wife, and they were married for 25 years before they divorced in 2014. However, she has remained by his side. The 46-year-old agreed to end their marriage legally so that Kody could marry his fourth wife, Robyn, and adopt her three children from another marriage.

Kody And Meri Are Not Legally Married

Kody and Meri remain married spiritually. She said that if she ever has an emotional moment about what she lost, she just has to remember that it isn’t about her, it’s all about the kids.

When they announced the divorce, they released a statement saying they had decided to legally restructure their family and that they all made the decision together. They added that they were grateful to family and friends for their love and support.

In addition to Meri and Robyn, Kody also has two other wives: Janelle and Christine. The four women have 18 children between them.

Meri’s Cryptic Tweet After Catfish Scandal

After her divorce in 2015, Meri revealed that she had been in an online relationship for six months with a man who she thought was named Sam. It turns out it was a woman who catfished her.

The scandal resulted in Meri distancing herself from the rest of the family, and In Touch Weekly reports that a recent cryptic tweet caused followers to believe she was going through a rough patch with her polygamous family.

Meri tweeted a meme with the message, “There comes a point where you have to realize that you’ll never be good enough for some people. The question is, is that your problem or theirs?”

Fans started asking if she was ok and wondered if she thought she wasn’t good enough for Kody. After tons of messages from followers, Meri set the record straight with another tweet, writing that the quote just meant that you should let people who have issues with you have their issues. She included the hashtags #NotGoingAnywhere #Relax and #YourIssue.

Meri Brown and the rest of the family can be seen in new episodes of Sister Wives, Sunday nights on TLC.