Boxer Tyson Fury Turns To Ketogenic Weight Loss Diet: How He Loses 55 Pounds On 3,500 Calories Daily

The ketogenic diet has soared in popularity in recent months, with celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Beyonce boosting the spotlight on the high fat, low carb weight loss plan. Beyonce famously lost 30 pounds in three weeks with the keto diet, as the Inquisitr reported.

But the sports world also is turning attention to the ketogenic diet, and boxer Tyson Fury is becoming the Kim Kardashian of the boxing world when it comes to highlighting the potential benefits of a keto weight loss plan. Fury is consuming seven meals daily that add up to 3,500 calories. By following that ketogenic diet, Tyson has lost more than 50 pounds, reported Sky Sports.

Tyson Fury’s Weight Loss Plan

In addition to using the basic guidelines involved in a ketogenic diet (high in fat, low in carbohydrates, with some protein), Fury consumes a calculated amount of calories. Currently, based on how many calories Tyson burns in the gym, he is eating 3,500 daily. Fury’s nutritionist Greg Marriott explained to the publication how Tyson is consuming so many calories and still losing weight. Greg revealed that the boxer has lost almost four stone (equivalent to 56 pounds).

“If you have 1,000 calories but you expend 1,000 calories in the gym, you’re on nil. When you try to cut weight [without enough calories] then you hit the wall. Tyson needs to be on 3,500 calories a day.”

Eating too few calories results in fatigue, cautioned Fury’s nutritionist. That fatigue causes many boxers to become “unstuck.” Consequently, Tyson’s ketogenic weight loss plan will include more food when he burns more calories. For example, if he is burning off 2,000 calories in the gym, Fury will consume 5,500 calories. That food will be divided among seven ketogenic meals a day.

Tyson Fury is following a ketogenic diet to achieve his weight loss goals. Sebastian Konopka / AP Images

Tyson Fury Needs Healthy Mind To Sculpt Healthy Body At Fighting Weight

But to succeed in the ring, it’s not just about weight loss, emphasized Marriott. A healthy diet plays a key role in helping Tyson succeed mentally as well as physically.

“Killing yourself in the gym after a protein shake is not the right thing to do. You need to feed the mind, and you need a healthy mind before you fight.”

With Fury focused on low-intensity training, the nutrition expert put him on a ketogenic diet. The plan contains some protein, high amounts of fat, and “minimal carbohydrates.” Greg has designed what he calls a “targeted keto” diet that changes the sources of fuel.

Tyson Fury’s Ketogenic Diet Burns Fat, Boosts Weight Loss

Prior to an hour-long training session, Tyson consumes a gel similar to the product used by cyclists. Following the session, his body goes into ketosis.

“When he’s done an hour’s session, the carbohydrate is out of his body. He utilizes a different fuel source which burns fat.”

The focus is on weight management, emphasized Tyson’s nutritionist. Fury must be lighter in weight in order to “put on the show that Tyson wants.” When Fury beat Klitschko, he weighed less than 18 stone. According to Marriott, Tyson did “everything wrong” achieving that weight.

This time around, however, if Fury follows the ketogenic diet, Greg has faith that the boxer can achieve that weight loss the right way.

“We want to get him to a maintenance weight so then we can push hard, and really take the weight off him. Rome wasn’t built in a day but it is definitely achievable,” summed up the ketogenic diet specialist.

Sample Ketogenic Meal And Biggest Keto Weight Loss Diet Myth

As part of his ketogenic diet, Tyson avoids any type of sugar, even sugar from natural sources such as fruit, revealed Fury’s nutritionist. For breakfast, for example, Fury eats a form of bread that is low in carbohydrates, avocado, eggs, and bacon, avoiding any sugars such as tomatoes.

While Tyson finds the ketogenic diet challenging, the boxer can have an occasional treat on a cheat day, added the nutritionist.

“If it’s done right, you can get away with eating as much rubbish as possible within a three hour window, and it actually burns fat.”

However, although Tyson can enjoy a “few good meals,” he must limit his intake of “rubbish” and not cheat every weekend, added the nutritionist. When he does cheat, Tyson’s favorite meal consists of fish and chips.

For those who want to follow Fury’s example and try a ketogenic diet, dietitian Kelly Roehl told Women’s Health that the main keto diet myth is that it is a high protein weight loss plan. Instead, only 6 to 8 percent of daily calories should come from protein, while just 2 to 4 percent of daily calories should come from carbohydrates. The rest of the ketogenic diet calories should come from fats.

“Focus on getting the bulk of your fat from high-quality extra virgin olive oil, nuts and seeds, and fatty fish,” suggested Kelly.