The much-anticipated Fifty Shades Freed movie will be out in theatres a few weeks from now. This is going to be the third and last film of Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson together for the erotic romantic drama trilogy. New reports suggest that the rumored girlfriend of Chris Martin is now ready to move on from the Fifty Shades series after it was confirmed that she would star in a new movie with Chris Hemsworth.

Reports have it that Dakota Johnson would start filming for the upcoming Bad Times at the El Royale movie very soon. Aside from the leading lady of Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades Freed, other stars that will appear in the said film include Russell Crowe, Jeff Bridges, and Chris Hemsworth. Spoilers claim that the movie will be set in the 1960s in Lake Tahoe, California.

No other details about the imminent Bad Times at the El Royale film have been announced until now. However, Coming Soon shared that Drew Goddard, 42, will be directing the upcoming movie. Aside from this, Dakota Johnson would also appear in The Peanut Butter Falcon, along with Shia Labeouf, and Suspiria. These are likely to be released after the official premiere of Jamie Dornan and Dakota’s Fifty Shades Freed film.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail reported that Jamie Dornan showed off his singing skills recently. The news outlet said that the on-screen partner Dakota Johnson sang his own version of “Maybe I’m Amazed,” which was popularized by Paul McCartney, on the Fifty Shades Freed compilation. Most fans are aware that the husband of Amelia Warner is not a newbie in music as he was previously a part of a band called Sons of Jim.

Because of this, some fans cannot help but speculate that the 35-year-old Irish actor could possibly go back to being a musician after the launch of the Fifty Shades Freed and Robin Hood movies. While these claims could possibly be true, it is important to note that Jamie Dornan has yet to confirm or deny these unverified reports. Hence, avid followers of Dakota Johnson’s leading man should take these rumors lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

My chat w/Dakota Johnson: "Typically, I find myself on autopilot when I go down a red carpet because I'm anticipating 'Who are you wearing questions,' and things that don't necessarily have anything to do with film. Tonight is quite different."https://t.co/EbCEo5Pxk2 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 10, 2018

