Vivo First To Unveil What Apple And Samsung Struggled With: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

As new smartphones change to have a front covered with an edge-to-edge screen or with ultra narrow bezels, the fingerprint sensor has to be moved to the back. Now, the first in-display fingerprint sensor is here. But it’s not from the mobile phone giants Apple or Samsung. Chinese phone maker Vivo showcased a prototype phone ready for the production featuring an on-screen fingerprint scanner, something that Apple and Samsung reportedly struggled to include in their latest flagship devices.

At the CES 2018, Vivo showed off its new version of fingerprint sensor built right into the display of a smartphone. According to Mashable, the company’s fingerprint scanner is optical-based, which was developed with Synaptics, a human interface solution developer based in California. The phone’s OLED panel emits light to illuminate the user’s fingerprint, which is then reflected into an in-display sensor to authenticate. The sensor is located at the center-bottom as smartphone users are used to it.

The fingerprint sensor on the screen works just like how you’d expect it to, but the technology is not yet perfect. Vivo’s in-display sensor still fails to recognize a stored fingerprint at times. Hopefully, Vivo’s phone will be polished before it goes into production and on sale.

Vivo phone shows off first in-screen fingerprint scanner https://t.co/Ws2TifSiS1 pic.twitter.com/rCKpFKGfqK — CNET (@CNET) January 10, 2018

There are also rumors that the technology will also appear in Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9.Whether it is true for the Galaxy S9, we will found out when the device is launched next month in Barcelona at the Mobile World Congress. The South Korean tech giant announced at its CES 2018 press conference that its first flagship device for the year will be unveiled in February. The in-display fingerprint sensor rumor is more likely to materialize for Galaxy Note 9, which will come out in the second half of the year.

Apple was also previously rumored to be working on an on-screen Touch ID to be included in its iPhone X. However, news broke that the tech giant could not make it in time and so it ditched the in-display fingerprint sensor entirely for its 3D Face ID.

CES 2018 is happening at the Las Vegas Convention Center until January 12. The tech convention opened on January 9.