Angelia Jolie Not ‘Falling Hard’ For Cambodian Rapper PraCh Ly [Debunked]

A report surfaced that Angelina Jolie has a new man in her life who is allegedly getting closer each day with the Jolie-Pitt children. Gossip Cop, however, busted the story released by Ok!

The celebrity magazine initially claimed that Angelina met the lyricist because of her friend Loung Ong who also penned “First They Killed My Father,” the book which the actress helped turn into a Netflix film.

“Angie hasn’t let anyone new into her life in a long time, but when she falls, she falls hard,” claimed the write-up. Angelina and PraCh indeed met when the latter attended several promotional events for the war documentary. He was one of the founders of the Cambodia Town Festival which exclusively screened Angelina’s work. Furthermore, he served as the moderator of Angelina and Loung’s film discussion at California’s Aquarium of the Pacific.

Nonetheless, the famous gossip-busting site was assured that the romance between the two is non-existent. PraCh hasn’t formed a tight relationship with the Jolie-Pitt children and hasn’t “taken Maddox under his wing.” It was reported that he developed a closer bond with Angelina’s eldest because he was adopted from Cambodia.

Even Chris Hemsworth wasn’t excluded from the remarks of eagle-eyed fans. At the recently concluded Golden Globes, some talked about mistaking Chris for Brad Pitt because of their resemblance.

Thor Ragnarok director Taika Waititi shared the photo on his Instagram account. The actor’s wife, Elsa Pataky chimed in and commented, “What a great couple! I mean you boys!”

Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, nine, currently live with their mom in Los Angeles. The Tomb Raider actress bought filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille’s estate last year to let the kids continue their relationship with their father. Brad gets to visit his children every weekend – an opportunity he reportedly “treasures.”

The children are all homeschooled and according to People, they have different teachers for “all kinds of subjects.” Apart from academic work, they also take classes in languages, instruments, and even self-defense.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Angelina previously shared about how little she was taught at school while growing up. Her reason for homeschooling her children is “partially because they are from around the world” and that “I didn’t want them to have the same education I had when it came to Vietnam or Cambodia.”