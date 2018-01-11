‘Little People, Big World’ Baby Ember Is Now Four Months! Audrey Roloff Adores Her ‘Chunky’ Girl

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are celebrating another parenting milestone. Their little girl, baby Ember Jean, is now four months old and is getting cuter and healthier by the day!

In a sweet Instagram post, Audrey stated that this stage in Ember’s infancy is “increasingly precious.” The proud mother and Little People, Big World star can’t stop gushing over her daughter, who she happily shared has already learned to sit up in her baby chair.

“This stage is increasingly precious and full of wonder and joyous anticipation. I’ve fallen so in love with this little light of mine. Highlights from the past month include laughing and giggling, sitting up in her baby chair, a road trip to Bend to see all our old friends and church family, sleeping 7 hours, always telling stories, putting all the things in her mouth, and outgrowing most of her 3-6 month clothes.”

Ember Jean Roloff was born on Sept. 10, 2017. She’s the first child of Jeremy and Audrey and the second grandchild in the Little People, Big World family. Shortly after Ember’s birth, Audrey Roloff shared her postpartum struggles and breastfeeding challenges. The new mom developed mastitis, making it difficult for her to feed her newborn. Both Jeremy and Audrey didn’t make it a secret that they were previously worried about baby Ember’s weight and health.

Now, four months later, Audrey is amazed at how Ember is quickly growing up and gaining weight. She even revealed that “chunky” Ember is now outgrowing her three to six months clothes!

“With the rough beginning we had, I never thought I’d have a chunky baby… but look at those high-percentile rolls!”

Being a first-time mom hasn’t exactly been easy for Audrey Roloff, especially since she’s experiencing it under the scrutiny of many people and social media. The 26-year-old reality star and blogger has had her share of criticisms thrown at her–from how she dresses Ember, to how she’s allegedly “using” her baby to sell her products. According to The Hollywood Gossip, Audrey recently got flak for posting photos with her baby girl to promote her Always More clothing line.

But the LPBW star seems unfazed by haters and critics. She’s clearly enamored with her adorable baby girl and loving every moment of being a mom. She often posts updates and photos of her daughter and engages fans with conversations about motherhood. Quite recently, Audrey wrote a blog post about “mom-guilt” which received a lot of positive comments from other moms who could relate to her real struggles.

Little People, Big World is slated to return to TLC sometime this year. The last season featured Audrey’s early pregnancy up to her baby gender reveal. The new season will likely follow Ember’s birth and fun moments with her cousin baby Jackson.