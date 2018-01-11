Tyson Fury To Re-Apply For Boxing License, Eyes April For Return

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has confirmed via Twitter yesterday that he will re-apply for his boxing license. The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC), however, said that they have yet to hear from Fury regarding his intent to re-apply for the license.

Following his anti-doping suspension, Fury was cleared by the United Kingdom Anti-Doping last month to return to the ring after an absence for over two years.

Per Sky Sports, the BBBoC had suspended the world heavyweight champion’s license last 2016 due to medical issues, particularly the use of the prohibited cocaine. Fury, in his defense, said he had to use such drug to battle depression. In fact, according to a separate report by Sky Sports, Fury had earlier voluntarily vacated his WBO and WBA world heavyweight titles for him to focus on his medical treatment and recovery. Fury is supposed to face Vladimir Klitschko in a rematch but was halted due to the allegations that he was unfit to fight because of mental health concerns.

The Sky Sports report added that BBBoC General Secretary Robert Smith confirmed that Fury has not reapplied for his British license, even goading the speculations that the former heavyweight champion could apply for one with a separate governing body. Smith added that while Fury has license, this license was suspended, and until Fury talks with them personally, no decision will be made out of it.

Alex Morton / Getty Images

Applying for my boxing Licance today, will be defending my @ringmagazine title in April,

Can't wait to get back in the ring. — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 10, 2018

In his Twitter post, he added that he can not wait to get back to the ring after a two-year hiatus. He then prompted that he might make a comeback in April.

He then taunted and called out Anthony Joshua in a series of tweets saying that he would like to lay down the challenge on Joshua to fight him in his comeback bout.

I keep saying I want to fight @anthonyfjoshua in my first fight back, ray lennard had 1 fight in 5 years then came back & beat Marvin haglar, so it can be done ✅ — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 10, 2018

Despite Fury’s insistence, his supposedly scheduled fight in April will largely depend on the decision of the BBBoC. According to Smith, Fury still needs to attend several hearings to explain his previous actions and is required to give a statement of his current mental state. Smith added that they will need to have up-to-date medical reports on Fury’s conditions and these will be passed on to the BBBoC’s doctors and consultants for evaluation.