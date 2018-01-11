‘Knightfall’ Season 1: Recap Of Episode 6, ‘The Pilgrimage Of Chains’

Here’s the recap for Episode 6 of Knightfall Season 1.

SPOILER ALERT: This recap contains information about Episode 6 (titled “The Pilgrimage of Chains”) of History Channel’s Knightfall Season 1. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 6 of Knightfall Season 1 opens with the discovery that Adelina (Sarah-Sofie Boussnina) can hold her own against Roland (Cengiz Dervis). After a brisk scuffle that almost sees Adelina killed, the timing of the change of the guard falls at just the right moment to distract as well as reveal Roland. As a result of this, Roland is captured and delivered into the hands of the Templars.

Adelina is taken back to the temple to have her injuries tended to. When she leaves, she gives Parsifal (Bobby Schofield) a message that was intercepted from Roland. She doesn’t know who it was supposed to go to but figures the Templars will know what to do with it.

It is noticed that Landry (Tom Cullen) is missing in Episode 6 of Knightfall Season 1. However, he soon turns up, chained and bloody on the temple doorstep. Landry seems changed, spooked by his ordeal. He won’t reveal what the Brotherhood of Light did to him after he was seen meeting with them at the end of Episode 7, but flashbacks supply the answer to the audience.

The Brotherhood of Light tortured Landry in an effort to find out information. Except, because this is the Holy Grail they are talking about, questions asked are rarely the ones they want answers to. Landry works this out fairly quickly and, when another one of the Brotherhood helps him escape, lets them all know that he knows they just want him to lead them to the grail.

At this point, it is revealed that while Landry thinks his predecessor, Godfrey (Sam Hazeldine), was a good man, the Brotherhood reveals that Godfrey was the one who let the Saracen into the tunnels all those years ago at the Battle of Acre that led to the Templar defeat.

While Landry is horrified that Godfrey could do such a thing, a deal is struck eventually between them. Landry returns back to the temple knowing that the Brotherhood want Tancrede (Simon Merrells) because he killed Rashid’s (Akin Gazi) son.

As a result of this, when Landry returns in Episode 6 of Knightfall Season 1, he expels Tancrede from the Templar Knights rather than hand him over to the Brotherhood of Light. He will give himself up rather than betray a brother.

When Landry gives himself to the Brotherhood, Tancrede turns up anyway, ready to be taken by the group. Because Tancrede turned himself in, regardless of Landry’s decision to exile him rather than turn him over to the enemy, the Templar master decides he will take Tancrede’s offer of repentance and his humble offering of himself to Rashid. Landry expects an answer in return though. He wants to know where to find the grail. Landry is told to go back to the place where he first met Godfrey. It is there he will find what he seeks. However, there is much to do once he finds the grail and the Brotherhood will be ready to serve Landry once he finds it.

The hunt for the Holy Grail is still on.

Meanwhile, the consequences of William De Nogaret’s (Julian Ovenden) plot to have Princess Isabella (Sabrina Bartlett) married to England plays out in Episode 6 of Knightfall. Isabella becomes distraught as she watches the men hanged for the alleged plot by the Earl of Oxford (Oliver Maltman) and flees the scene, crying. When her mother, Queen Joan (Olivia Ross) follows, Isabella nearly reveals her involvement in De Nogaret’s plan. De Nogaret watches from his peephole and later talks to Isabella, telling her she needs to calm down.

King Philip (Ed Stoppard) is so happy with De Nogaret that he decides to knight him, giving him the title of “Sir.” Isabella talks to De Nogaret after this and tells him to meet in her office because she has something to show him.

While Isabella lays out a scroll in her office, she knocks over some quills. As she picks them up, she notices a draft and wanders over to investigate. This is when she discovers all of De Nogaret’s peepholes. Furious, she runs back to the meeting hall and confronts De Nogaret about everything. When the king realizes what is going on, he orders everyone else from the room.

After some discussion, it is decided that De Nogaret will be hanged for treason and murder. However, lucky for De Nogaret, his powerful uncle is in town and manages to help De Nogaret escape the gallows.

Viewers will now have to tune into Episode 7 of Knightfall Season 1 to find out what will become of William De Nogaret.

